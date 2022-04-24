Tete-a-tete over titles and tea at this store...

Far East Plaza was once a haven for second-hand bookshops, but today, only Ana Book Store remains.

A fixture of the mall since the early 1990s, it has stayed on even as neighbours Sunny Bookshop, Angel Book Centre and Books Galore lowered their shutters. "We are probably the only second-hand bookshop surviving in Orchard," says owner Mohd Noorul Islam, 69, who runs a one-man show.

With the rise of the Internet and e-books, business is now half of what it was in the 1990s.

Still, the shop has a following. Mr Islam says its customers include Members of Parliament and judges from Singapore as well as people from Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

More than 10,000 titles are crammed into the cosy shop from floor to ceiling, spanning genres such as literary fiction, cookbooks, romance, thrillers, politics, history and children's books. The cheapest books are priced at $2.

The store sign says it all: "We buy, sell and rent new & second-hand books, story books, magazines 'n' comics, etc..."

"I love my customers," says Mr Islam, who has been dubbed "Mr Bean" because of his resemblance to the British comedy character played by Rowan Atkinson.

Sometimes, he adds, even when they do not buy books, he will offer them coffee or tea. "You are running a bookshop, you have to be friendly."

During the 21/2 hours The Sunday Times spends there on a weekday, the shop receives 10 visitors. They are aged eight to 82, and some come from as far as Punggol.

After lunch, retiree Robert Choy, 82, strolls in for a chat.

A young couple on a date make small talk in the aisles.

Ten-year-old Nur Alysha Roslan gleefully leaves with Jeff Kinney's Diary Of A Wimpy Kid and Rachel Renee Russell's Dork Diaries.

Ms Amelia Khoo, 52, arrives from Tiong Bahru, marketing trolley of books in tow. She tends to borrow romance novels and thrillers, which Mr Islam calls her "medicine".

Ms Khoo, who works in healthcare, used to frequent the Silver Kris bookshop in Marine Parade. Two years ago, she found out about Ana after some Googling.

"I like the quaint shops better," she says. "They have more charm, more individuality. And I guess there's a personal touch. He's very friendly, and every time I come, he says, 'Cup of tea for you?'

"The library has more books, but when you go to a bookstore, you go on a treasure hunt."

Undergraduate Kensho Heng, 23, hauls over a bag of old books to sell. "Sometimes, we donate books, but don't know who they go to. So I thought, let's at least give them to a nice store like his."

Mr Islam says: "I tell customers, please don't throw books away. You can donate or sell them to me. A person who writes a book has to crack his brain. Do you know how many years it takes to write one book?"

He has had a close connection to bookstores all his life - in fact, he was born in one.

His father, the late Mohd Aksir, a ship's engineer from East Pakistan - present-day Bangladesh - came to Singapore in 1938 and set up Modern Bookstore in a shophouse in Bras Basah that year.

Mr Islam was born on the first floor of the shop in 1952.

When his father died, Mr Islam, then 13, dropped out of Raffles Institution to help his grandfather man the store.

After his grandfather died in the late 1970s, Mr Islam took over the shop, which closed when the area was earmarked for redevelopment.

In 1993, Mr Islam started Ana Book Store in Far East Plaza, naming it after his mother Sultana.

During the pandemic, the store's sales fell by more than 30 per cent. It closed for 21/2 months in 2020.

Things have not been easy for bricks-and-mortar bookstores in recent years.

Books Kinokuniya will shutter its Jurong store next month, citing an impending increase in rent and "prolonged sluggish sales".

Also feeling the pinch is Beauty World Book Centre, a second-hand bookstore which has been at the Bukit Timah mall since 1983.

This year, monthly rent went up from $1,400 to $1,800 and will rise again to $2,000 after September.

Owner Chan Kum Pohl, 73, had wanted to call it quits, but tells ST he now plans to soldier on "due to popular demand".

Ana Book Store has no Facebook page nor does Mr Islam plan to sell books online.

His shop has received a fair bit of media coverage over the years and was recently spotlighted as part of an initiative by StarHub to highlight small businesses.

He says: "I'm a simple man. I want people to touch the books, see me and talk to me. I need friends and I also need customers."

•Ana Book Store is at 05-01 Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road; opening hours: 12.30 to 7pm (Mondays to Thursdays and Saturdays), 2 to 7pm (Fridays); and 2 to 5pm (Sundays and public holidays). For details, call 6737-2385.