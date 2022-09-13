Ted Chiang, Claudia Rankine and Malay female literary pioneers headline 25th Singapore Writers Festival

Science fiction author Ted Chiang (left) and poet Claudia Rankine. PHOTOS: ARTURO VILLARRUBIA, ARTS HOUSE LIMITED
Toh Wen Li
Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
50 sec ago
SINGAPORE - The Singapore Writers Festival will be returning in full force for the first time since the pandemic, with more than 200 in-person programmes and a list of headliners such as science fiction author Ted Chiang, poet Claudia Rankine and The New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino.

There will also be an exhibition on Malay female literary pioneers, spanning 19th century Riau to the present day. “Not an if but a must!”: Responses From Pioneering Malay Female Writers, thought to be the first of its kind in Singapore, spotlights the life and work of writers such as Raja Aisyah Sulaiman, Adibah Amin, Dr Hadijah Rahmat, Dr Sa’eda Buang and Rasiah Halil, as well as the collective Kumpulan Bebas Mela.

