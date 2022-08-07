Tales for National Day: Staying together in the time of the pandemic

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
Anitha Devi Pillai
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

That afternoon, I read up on all the dos and don'ts of making a good scone and watched a few videos of popular chefs demonstrating their scone-baking techniques, including how to rub cold butter into cold flour. One needed all the help one could get - it had, after all, been a long hiatus since I had stepped into the kitchen to make any kind of dish.

Life had changed almost overnight in 2020 and, for the first time in years, I had nowhere to go on National Day. What made matters worse was that I was craving the to-die-for scones that my colleague Rita Silver often brought into the office.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top