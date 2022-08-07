Tales for National Day: Staying together in the time of the pandemic

That afternoon, I read up on all the dos and don'ts of making a good scone and watched a few videos of popular chefs demonstrating their scone-baking techniques, including how to rub cold butter into cold flour. One needed all the help one could get - it had, after all, been a long hiatus since I had stepped into the kitchen to make any kind of dish.

Life had changed almost overnight in 2020 and, for the first time in years, I had nowhere to go on National Day. What made matters worse was that I was craving the to-die-for scones that my colleague Rita Silver often brought into the office.