Taiwan writer Ma Shih-fang parses the meaning and power of pop in three sessions

Pop music, a subject not often the focus of academic discussion, became a carrier for larger issues of history, culture and geopolitics over the course of three Mandarin sessions by respected Taiwanese writer and music critic Ma Shih-fang.

The 55-year-old drew avid fans to two panels and a dialogue session, a trio of mini-masterclasses in how serious study could extract unexpected gold from a genre often regarded as disposable entertainment.

The thoughtful soft-spoken winner of six Golden Bell awards brought to each session a warm conviviality with engaging anecdotes and a deep affection for his topic.

His stint kicked off at the Asian Civilisations Museum’s packed River Room on Nov 14 with A Song That Has Shaped A Generation: Singapore And Taipei. Ma has been teaching a course Literary Development And Popular Music Culture at the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology for more than 10 years. Each year, he sets his students an essay topic, A Song That Best Represents My Generation.

While he added the caveat that his students are not a representative sample, he noted their choices reflect not only personal tastes but also broader developments in the music industry and Taiwan society.

The number one pick, for example, is Fire Ex’s Island’s Sunrise, a politically charged Hokkien song that became the anthem of the 2014 Sunflower Student Movement. While this song is “filled with intense, militant fighting spirit”, the number two choice is a stark contrast – GoodBand’s The Useless Young Man.

Coming in at number three was Malaysian singer-songwriter Namewee’s Stranger In The North. While the song was inspired by the phenomenon of people moving to Beijing, it resonated with Taiwan youth who were moving to Taipei.

Ma noted: “You can see how the younger generation views themselves and society from very different angles.”

Fellow panellist Howie Tan, Shinmin Daily News associate news editor and founder of music review platform Freshmusic, who conducted similar surveys among Singapore youth, concluded that their song choices “reflect rational test-trained replies”: “They carefully consider the criteria of ‘influence’, evaluating what impacted their peers or society, resulting in a higher consensus around collective memories, KTV anthems, and media/film tie-ins.”

Ma was optimistic about the looming spectre of AI. He believes it will raise the bar for human creativity: “AI automates routine production, filling everyday needs for background music. But what AI cannot easily replicate is human experience, raw vulnerability, and the desperate impulse to put heart and soul into creating something unexpected. Human creators must push their limits to create things machines cannot conceive.”

The power of humans to create songs that move and inspire was central to Sing Our Own Songs: Revisiting The Era Of Taiwan Campus Folk Song Movement, conducted in the intimate confines of Kaliu Books on Nov 14. In a wide-ranging conversation with Lianhe Zaobao correspondent Lim Fong Wei, Ma mused on the roots of Taiwan’s campus folk song movement in the 1980s which sprang from both patriotic fervour and literary snobbishness. Its early university student proponents strove to define Taiwanese identity as well as to raise the standards of lyric writing in their compositions.

Lianhe Zaobao correspondent Lim Fong Wei (left) and Ma Shih-fang at Kaliu Books. ST PHOTO: ONG SOR FERN

Ma also discussed how some songs have lost their context, and power, over time, citing aboriginal singer Hu Defu’s Beautiful Mother Of Fog Mountain. Hu was an activist who helped rescue girls sold into prostitution: “The lyrics go: ‘One day I must go back/Back to the great river in the valley.’ If you know the background, you’ll know that he is singing about those little girls who were sold to the city.”

Similarly, the folk song Formosa, once considered so inflammatory it was banned by the Kuomintang government in 1980: “So much time has passed that young people in Taiwan today don’t know this song and don’t remember it. I originally thought this song would be passed down through generations.”

That Singaporeans showed up to listen to Ma expound the intricacies of Taiwan’s pop history spoke to how the island wielded soft power in past decades. This was made clear in Mutual Gazing: The Transregional Development Of Mandopop at the Chamber on Nov 15, when renowned Singaporean lyricist Xiao Han compared Taiwan’s music industry to Hollywood: “Everyone has to go to Hollywood to be seen.”

Even as Xiao Han and Howie Tan conceded the powerful draw of Taiwan’s pop scene, the panel also attempted to dissect how Singapore’s own talents have made their mark. Ironically, Singapore’s bilingual policy which weakened command of Mandarin in favour of English might also have helped distinguish Singaporean lyric writing which Xiao Han observed tends to favour shorter phrases.

Over his sessions, Ma made a case for the power of the pop song, compressing literariness and melody into a brief few minutes, to capture the spirit and aspiration of generations.