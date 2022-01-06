Old works made new

Tackling 10 Beethoven sonatas in a row
Violinist Tang Tee Khoon is getting physical.
This month, she will be performing Beethoven's 10 complete sonatas for piano and violin - a feat so strenuous that she hired a personal trainer to prepare her.
Since August last year, she has been working out thrice a week with intensive exercises such as climbing flights of 60-storey stairs.
The sonatas add up to a total of four hours when played back to back. Tang, 37, will be performing them alongside Italian pianist Luca Buratto, 29, over the course of four intimate evening concerts on Saturday and Sunday.
"I think it's rare that you get to experience live all 10 sonatas performed in a set chronologically over two nights, for sure. It's a bit of a bucket-list item for me," says Tang, the protege of Donald Weilerstein, founding first violinist of the Cleveland Quartet.
"I won't perform a work unless I know it's with the right partner," she adds. "Buratto is a very strong pianist, who is musically mature despite his young age."
The concert, Beethoven250 Live @ Esplanade, is the first live performance after two years for the non-profit Chamber Music and Arts Singapore (CMAS).
Formerly known as the Tang Tee Khoon Grand Series, it started out as a concert series that originated from a debut recital by Tang in 2009.
In July 2020, it registered as a non-profit company limited by guarantee and achieved charity status in June last year.
The name change denotes Tang's desire to involve more Singapore musicians in the charity's work while keeping up its international standards.
Throughout the pandemic, the charity has stayed active. In August 2020, it launched The Glasshouse, a virtual interactive chamber arts platform for audiences of all ages.
Beethoven250 Live @ Esplanade belatedly honours the German composer's 250th birthday, which fell in 2020 but which CMAS could not celebrate because of pandemic restrictions on live performances.
Besides Tang's concerts, the charity is holding two sold-out interactive concerts for children aged six and below and aged six to 12 respectively on Saturday.
It held another three concerts on Dec 18 last year at the Asian Civilisations Museum's Shaw Foyer.
While CMAS' online initiatives will not be ceasing any time soon, Tang is excited to be performing for a live audience again.
Out of the 10 sonatas, she says her current favourite is the last one, composed at the cusp of Beethoven's late and heroic periods. "I was practising a couple of days ago and it felt so much like my cup of tea. You hear Beethoven coming to this point where he is more accepting of his current position in life."
The many sides of Greek mythology's Penelope
In Greek mythology, Penelope is painted as the perfect wife who patiently waits 20 years for her husband Odysseus' return from the Trojan War.
Her strength as the queen of Ithaca in her husband's absence is, at best, subtly alluded to.
In an unusual double bill by The Opera People, opera meets classical music in a radical retelling of Penelope's story. It is the arts company's first collaboration with the newly formed Wayfarer Sinfonietta, led by music director Lien Boon Hua.
Penelope combines German-American composer Andre Previn's dramatic cantata of the same name with English composer Benjamin Britten's masterpiece Les Illuminations, a song cycle written and premiered in 1939.
The performance will be the international premiere of the work outside the United States. It was Previn's final work - he died in 2019, leaving it unfinished. It was later completed by composer David Fetherolf.
Three women - Koh Wan Ching as the narrator, Teng Xiang Ting as the soprano for Previn and Felicia Teo Kaixin as the soprano for Britten - take centre stage.
The Singapore work was conceived by director Edith Podesta and The Opera People's co-artistic director and company manager Shridar Mani, who see Britten's work as an "alter ego" to Previn's.
Podesta, 42, says: "I see the three women as different parts of the same woman, Penelope. We're in a liminal space. Koh represents her mind, Teng symbolises her heart and Teo, her body."
"Myths give us freedom and flexibility when discussing the issues of today," Mr Mani, 34, says. "I think this incredible fluidity is why we are still so fascinated by myths, why every generation still tells them to the next generation."
Podesta adds: "They also bring us closer to each other. We return to myths in an attempt to make sense of the world now and to find solace."
Podesta's 2018 play Leda And The Rage, which also drew on Greek myth, won Production of the Year at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards.
She notes that Penelope is her first retold myth where there is no male figure onstage.
"I think having female bodies on stage as an embodiment of the female story is very important," she says. "Having women advocating for themselves is very important in this day and age.
"The woman can be the head of the household. She can take on a role apart from those which are culturally sanctioned."
After Penelope, The Opera People's 2022 season will explore the narratives of two more women from myth: Ariadne, the princess in the tale of Theseus And The Minotaur, and Lucretia, an ancient Roman noblewoman raped by the king's son, Sextus Tarquinius.
Weaving jazz and classical music together
Jazz meets classical this month, as Singapore jazz stalwart Jeremy Monteiro takes the stage with home-grown chamber music orchestra re:Sound.
For Monteiro, 61, the Tapestry concert is a way for him "to bring improvisation back to orchestral music in Singapore".
The Cultural Medallion recipient says that while improvisation is one of the hallmarks of jazz, it was also a major part of classical music in the past, where improvisations on the theme of a piece were common.
The tradition gradually faded as notated scores became increasingly common, and musicians followed rather than improvised upon existing variations of a piece.
The concert on Jan 22 will feature six of Monteiro's compositions, as well as a piece by American jazz legend John Coltrane. The concert will be opened by re:Sound with two movements of the Ravel String Quartet, arranged for string orchestras.
Maurice Ravel was a key classical music composer of the early 20th century. But re:Sound chairman Mervin Beng observes that the French composer was also "fascinated by jazz, which he heard in Parisian bars, and jazz influence can be heard in some of his later works".
Monteiro, who is also trained in classical music, recalls that a writer in Hong Kong once described his style as "a mix of Ravel and the blues". He adds: "It's very true because I am very attracted to French Impressionistic harmony, for example, the works of Ravel and (Claude) Debussy."
One of the original works he will be performing is a piece composed from scratch during a Facebook Live show.
"It was very fun - the Facebook Live audience was responding to my prompts, telling me, for example, where to add a piccolo tune or timpani," he says. "When I completed the composition, it sounded very much like a dedication to Mozart, who is another one of my favourite composers."
The concert is part of his five-year plan to "catalyse the symphonic jazz movement in Singapore".
Monteiro, who dislikes the labels constantly slapped on music, says: "We're calling the concert Tapestry because we're trying to weave jazz and classical music into a seamless tapestry. At the end of the day, it's just music to me, especially as a classically trained music student who went on to become a professional jazz musician."
While he left orchestral music behind to pursue jazz in 1991, he has been "hearing a siren call" to return to orchestral composition for the last seven to eight years.
It is only now, as he celebrates his 45th anniversary as a musician, that he has chosen to heed that call. "I needed to wait until I had the musical sensibilities to execute my plans at a level that matched my abilities in jazz."