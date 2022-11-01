Supporting people with dementia and their caregivers with art engagement

SINGAPORE – For Mr Wong Loke Kit, 60, and his wife Sim Peck Hoon, 57, a new art programme designed for people with dementia and their caregivers at the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) has offered more opportunities to communicate and bond.

Mr Wong, a part-time project manager, is the primary caregiver for his wife, who was diagnosed with dementia in September 2020. The couple had a chance to experience Art With You, using a Caregiver’s Guide provided by NGS, which guides conversations using works of art as a trigger.

Mr Wong said in an e-mail interview: “The programme brings back many fond memories of her younger days while she was growing up, especially for those works that featured the old Boat Quay and Chinatown. She started telling me stories of her younger days.”

Ms Sim was a quantity surveyor before her diagnosis and is now a housewife. She said: “I enjoyed viewing so many nice works and I felt very happy, as the atmosphere is nice and comfortable.”

The Caregiver’s Guide is split into three sections – people, food and stories – and provides thoughtful questions such as “what fruit do you see in this picture” and “who do you think is in this picture” in increasing depth for persons with dementia. As they view each work with their caregivers, meaningful discussion blossoms, creating a memorable experience for both.

Persons with dementia and caregivers can also participate in free guided group tours. The minimum size of each group is two pairs and the maximum is four pairs. Group visits are available only to community groups and have to be arranged beforehand (e-mail community@nationalgallery.sg).

The programme also includes an art packet with string, coloured paper and plasticine clay for persons with dementia to create their own works of art in response to what they have seen. These kits can be used at home or at NGS.

Ms Alicia Teng, 39, assistant director of community and access at NGS, said: “Besides art appreciation and art making, a key part of the programme design focuses on encouraging participants to share their experiences through what they’ve created and enjoyed during the session.”

According to NGS, Art With You is the first permanent art engagement programme created for people with dementia and their caregivers.

With Singapore’s ageing population and rising dementia numbers in mind, NGS started a study in art engagement therapy two years ago in partnership with Dementia Singapore, a social service agency specialising in dementia care

Previous studies with Dementia Singapore show that art engagement not only enhances the well-being of persons with dementia, but also creates a positive attitude about dementia for people involved. Those involved in the programme were better educated on dementia, reducing the stigma and bringing awareness to the condition.

Dementia Singapore’s chief executive Jason Foo, who declined to give his age, said the main objective was “to develop capabilities within the gallery to accommodate persons with dementia and their care partners”.

In 2019, one in 10 seniors in Singapore over the age of 60 had dementia. The Health Promotion Board estimates that by 2030, nearly 152,000 people will be diagnosed with dementia. These figures have prompted more community initiatives to make Singapore more inclusive, with dementia-friendly neighbourhoods and other programmes.