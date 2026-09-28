Superstar Augustin Hadelich delivers elegantly suave Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with SSO and triumphant solo recital

Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Esplanade Concert Hall

Sept 25, 7.30pm

Victoria Concert Hall

Sept 27, 4pm



The Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) 2026/27 season continued with another substantial programme, which showed how far the orchestra has grown over the past three months.



The SSO’s support of local composers has brought a raft of new works to their 2026 concerts. The latest is Zechariah Goh’s Dream(e)scapes, a tone poem telling a fictional tale of an old Peranakan lady’s dream of a mansion in the 1930s, surrounded by folk songs, and a fantastical escape in the second part that involves levitating locomotives.



A consummate orchestrator who understands how to bring the best from an expanded SSO, Goh created a tapestry of rich, sophisticated soundscapes that could have come from the pens of Hungarian composer Bela Bartok and French composer Maurice Ravel. Under the able direction of French conductor Pierre Bleuse, the subtle adaptations of Rasa Sayang and other Malay folk tunes were elegantly unveiled. Ultimately, though, 12 minutes proved very limiting for Goh’s rich ideas, and the second part of Dream(e)scapes needed the space to develop.



The perennial crowd-pleaser, the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, played by German-American violinist Augustin Hadelich helped to fill just about every seat at the Esplanade Concert Hall. Hadelich’s violin superstar status comes from brilliant technique, high musicality and his lovely violin tone – buttery and generous.