Concert review
Superstar Augustin Hadelich delivers elegantly suave Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with SSO and triumphant solo recital
Mervin Beng
- The Singapore Symphony Orchestra showcased local composer Zechariah Goh’s Dream(e)scapes, blending folk tunes with rich orchestration under conductor Pierre Bleuse.
- Violinist Augustin Hadelich delivered an elegant and refined performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.
- Bleuse led powerful performances of Bartok’s Miraculous Mandarin Suite and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloe, with exceptional soloists.
AI generated
Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
Sept 25, 7.30pm
Victoria Concert Hall
Sept 27, 4pm
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) 2026/27 season continued with another substantial programme, which showed how far the orchestra has grown over the past three months.
The SSO’s support of local composers has brought a raft of new works to their 2026 concerts. The latest is Zechariah Goh’s Dream(e)scapes, a tone poem telling a fictional tale of an old Peranakan lady’s dream of a mansion in the 1930s, surrounded by folk songs, and a fantastical escape in the second part that involves levitating locomotives.
A consummate orchestrator who understands how to bring the best from an expanded SSO, Goh created a tapestry of rich, sophisticated soundscapes that could have come from the pens of Hungarian composer Bela Bartok and French composer Maurice Ravel. Under the able direction of French conductor Pierre Bleuse, the subtle adaptations of Rasa Sayang and other Malay folk tunes were elegantly unveiled. Ultimately, though, 12 minutes proved very limiting for Goh’s rich ideas, and the second part of Dream(e)scapes needed the space to develop.
The perennial crowd-pleaser, the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, played by German-American violinist Augustin Hadelich helped to fill just about every seat at the Esplanade Concert Hall. Hadelich’s violin superstar status comes from brilliant technique, high musicality and his lovely violin tone – buttery and generous.