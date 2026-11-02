Opera review
Supernatural songs add thrills to Creative Sync and Lirica Arts’ Halloween concerts
- Creative Sync’s 'Lucia Di Lamur' turned Donizetti’s 'Lucia di Lammermoor' into 1950s Malaya, with strong singing, dark visuals and a haunting mad scene.
- Lirica Arts’ 'The Supernatural In Opera' used 10 excerpts about demons, witches and vampires to show opera’s love of the occult.
- Both Halloween concerts mixed music with local culture, film, photos and food, making the spooky theme vivid and memorable.
AI generated
SOTA Drama Theatre
Oct 31, 7.30pm
Esplanade Recital Studio
Nov 1, 4pm