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Supernatural songs add thrills to Creative Sync and Lirica Arts’ Halloween concerts

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(From left) Guang-Ming Chen, Xiong Yufei and Shaun Lee in Lirica Arts’ lecture-recital The Supernatural In Opera.

(From left) Guang-Ming Chen, Xiong Yufei and Shaun Lee in Lirica Arts’ lecture-recital The Supernatural In Opera.

PHOTO: CHRIS P. LIM

Chang Tou Liang

  • Creative Sync’s 'Lucia Di Lamur' turned Donizetti’s 'Lucia di Lammermoor' into 1950s Malaya, with strong singing, dark visuals and a haunting mad scene.
  • Lirica Arts’ 'The Supernatural In Opera' used 10 excerpts about demons, witches and vampires to show opera’s love of the occult.
  • Both Halloween concerts mixed music with local culture, film, photos and food, making the spooky theme vivid and memorable.

AI generated

SOTA Drama Theatre
Oct 31, 7.30pm

Esplanade Recital Studio
Nov 1, 4pm

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.