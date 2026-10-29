Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Supergirl actress Azie Tesfai writes the children’s book she wished for as a kid

Azie Tesfai’s graphic novel You’re A Superhero! was out on Nov 3.

NEW YORK – Azie Tesfai is on a mission with her latest career move: graphic novel author.

The Supergirl actress, who was the first Eritrean and Ethiopian person to portray a superhero on television, said she never saw herself in comics stories and wanted to change that for other children.