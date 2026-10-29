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Supergirl actress Azie Tesfai writes the children’s book she wished for as a kid

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Azie Tesfai’s graphic novel You’re A Superhero! was out on Nov 3.

Azie Tesfai’s graphic novel You’re A Superhero! was out on Nov 3.

PHOTO: GABRIELA BHASKAR/NYTIMES

George Gene Gustines

  • Azie Tesfai has written You’re A Superhero!, a graphic novel for children inspired by her own wish to see an Ethiopian girl as a hero.
  • The book follows Mariam, a six-year-old Ethiopian girl, and includes Ethiopian details to normalise her culture.
  • Tesfai says the story is meant to build confidence in children and reflect lives that media often misses, while fans say it makes them feel seen.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Azie Tesfai is on a mission with her latest career move: graphic novel author.

The Supergirl actress, who was the first Eritrean and Ethiopian person to portray a superhero on television, said she never saw herself in comics stories and wanted to change that for other children.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.