Supergirl actress Azie Tesfai writes the children’s book she wished for as a kid
George Gene Gustines
- Azie Tesfai has written You’re A Superhero!, a graphic novel for children inspired by her own wish to see an Ethiopian girl as a hero.
- The book follows Mariam, a six-year-old Ethiopian girl, and includes Ethiopian details to normalise her culture.
- Tesfai says the story is meant to build confidence in children and reflect lives that media often misses, while fans say it makes them feel seen.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Azie Tesfai is on a mission with her latest career move: graphic novel author.
The Supergirl actress, who was the first Eritrean and Ethiopian person to portray a superhero on television, said she never saw herself in comics stories and wanted to change that for other children.