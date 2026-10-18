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Dance review

Still Lives explores stillness and movement through the art of rope tying

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In Still Lives: Singapore, Daniel Kok and Luke George tie up members of metal vedic band Rudra. 

In Still Lives: Singapore, co-creators Daniel Kok and Luke George tie up members of metal vedic band Rudra. 

PHOTO: BERNIE NG

Melissa Quek

  • Daniel Kok and Luke George’s Still Lives uses shibari rope tying to turn Rudra into living sculptures, mixing stillness, movement and careful trust on stage.
  • The Singapore show links Rudra to local history and identity, showing themes of multiculturalism, ageing, memory and resilience against rapid modern change.
  • The audience sees a tense but moving release as the band is raised, lowered and untied, ending with applause for the performance’s cathartic impact.

AI generated

Daniel Kok and Luke George, featuring Rudra
Singtel Waterfront Theatre 
Oct 17, 7.30pm

This performance was decades in the making. Not just because co-creators Daniel Kok (Singapore/Berlin) and Luke George (Australia) began exploring knots and rope bondage together in 2014, researching their collaborative work Bunny, but because the Singapore version of Still Lives features pioneering Vedic metal band Rudra, formed in 1992. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.