Dance review
Still Lives explores stillness and movement through the art of rope tying
Melissa Quek
- Daniel Kok and Luke George’s Still Lives uses shibari rope tying to turn Rudra into living sculptures, mixing stillness, movement and careful trust on stage.
- The Singapore show links Rudra to local history and identity, showing themes of multiculturalism, ageing, memory and resilience against rapid modern change.
- The audience sees a tense but moving release as the band is raised, lowered and untied, ending with applause for the performance’s cathartic impact.
AI generated
Daniel Kok and Luke George, featuring Rudra
Singtel Waterfront Theatre
Oct 17, 7.30pm
This performance was decades in the making. Not just because co-creators Daniel Kok (Singapore/Berlin) and Luke George (Australia) began exploring knots and rope bondage together in 2014, researching their collaborative work Bunny, but because the Singapore version of Still Lives features pioneering Vedic metal band Rudra, formed in 1992.