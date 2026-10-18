Still Lives explores stillness and movement through the art of rope tying

Daniel Kok and Luke George, featuring Rudra

Singtel Waterfront Theatre

Oct 17, 7.30pm

This performance was decades in the making. Not just because co-creators Daniel Kok (Singapore/Berlin) and Luke George (Australia) began exploring knots and rope bondage together in 2014, researching their collaborative work Bunny, but because the Singapore version of Still Lives features pioneering Vedic metal band Rudra, formed in 1992.