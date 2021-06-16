Stark reminder of the arts' resilience

Video work captures Singapore Dance Theatre-Singapore Symphony Orchestra project beautifully

Meditation by Janek Schergen, one of three parts in The Rhythm Of Us, features cellist Ng Pei-Sian and dancer Chihiro Uchida.
Meditation by Janek Schergen, one of three parts in The Rhythm Of Us, features cellist Ng Pei-Sian and dancer Chihiro Uchida.PHOTO: CHLOEI HEW
Jocelyn Chng
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

THE RHYTHM OF US

Singapore Dance Theatre and Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2021, with the headline 'Stark reminder of the arts' resilience'. Subscribe
Topics: 