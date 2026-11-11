Stand-up comedy, theatre and more at Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts 2026

SINGAPORE – Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts, the Esplanade’s annual showcase of Indian culture, returns from Nov 20 to 29. The 25th edition features 13 productions with six shows from home-grown talent .

Arts fans can look forward to stand-up comedy, theatre, dance and a wide-ranging music programme.

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

‘We are d**n thick-skinned’: Rishi Budhrani and K.P. Sandhu on dreaming from Bedok To Bollywood

Over two decades ago, comedian Rishi Budhrani and emcee K.P. Sandhu spotted each other at a talent audition and clocked each other as “losers”. Neither Bollywood hopeful could pronounce the word “sansanikhez” (Hindi for sensational) and, naturally, neither of them made the cut.



The two friends – both 42 – now join forces to tell the story of their adventures courting flash and fame in their new comedy show, Bedok To Bollywood. What started out as an experiment with two small shows quickly sold out and has been expanded to four shows from Nov 26 to 28 at Esplanade’s Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts. Only tickets to the Nov 26 show remain.

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HuM Theatre brings back Rafta Rafta, a comedy of inter-racial newlyweds under one roof

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Sixteen years after HuM Theatre made its debut and name with an adaptation of Olivier Award-winning comedy Rafta Rafta, the Singapore theatre troupe is reprising the drama about inter-racial newlyweds living under one crowded roof.

“Some stories never die – and Rafta is one of those,” says HuM Theatre founder Daisy Irani, 67, who is directing and acting in Rafta Rafta from Nov 18 to 22 at the Esplanade’s Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts. It is the group’s transposition of British-Pakistani playwright Ayub Khan-Din’s script into a story of an Indian-Chinese Singaporean couple learning to live with intergenerational friction and family foibles.

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From film soundtracks to indie folk: Indian musician Job Kurian’s multifaceted Singapore show

PHOTO: ESPLANADE

Indian singer-songwriter Job Kurian’s artistry straddles two distinct creative realms.

He values making indie music as a form of personal expression while also acknowledging that making popular music for cinema gets him broader reach and financial stability.

And it is these two worlds that the audience can expect to see when he returns to Singapore to perform at Singtel Waterfront Theatre at the Esplanade on Nov 27, as part of Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts.

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Music collective Dialled In’s Singapore debut is a marathon nine-hour party at Esplanade

PHOTO: ESPLANADE

British-based creative platform Dialled In’s debut event in Singapore will be a marathon – a nine-hour showcase that spans electronic and dance music with South Asian influences.



Best known for high-energy music events that attract diverse, inclusive audiences, the Singapore edition will feature DJ sets and live performances.

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Book It/Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts

Where: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, various venues

When: Nov 20 to 29, various timings

Admission: Free and ticketed. Certain programmes are eligible for Culture Pass credits

Info: www.esplanade.com/kalaautsavam