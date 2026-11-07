SSO presents stirring Sibelius programme with Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen, ending with rousing Wagner

Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Esplanade Concert Hall

Nov 6, 7.30pm

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra has spawned a most harmonious musical relationship with Finnish conductors over the decades. Beginning with the appointment of Okko Kamu as principal guest conductor in the mid-1990s, and now Hannu Lintu as current music director, further ground was broken with the Singapore debut of Pietari Inkinen, whose previous posts included the New Zealand Symphony and Japan Philharmonic Orchestras.