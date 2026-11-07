Concert review
SSO presents stirring Sibelius programme with Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen, ending with rousing Wagner
- Singapore Symphony Orchestra and Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen opened with strong Sibelius works, including "Finlandia" and songs by soprano Johanna Rusanen.
- The first half ended with "Lemminkainen’s Return", a fast and dramatic Sibelius piece that drove the orchestra hard.
- The concert closed with Wagner’s "Scenes From Gotterdammerung", a long, intense finale that featured Rusanen’s powerful Brunnhilde ending.
AI generated
Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
Nov 6, 7.30pm
The Singapore Symphony Orchestra has spawned a most harmonious musical relationship with Finnish conductors over the decades. Beginning with the appointment of Okko Kamu as principal guest conductor in the mid-1990s, and now Hannu Lintu as current music director, further ground was broken with the Singapore debut of Pietari Inkinen, whose previous posts included the New Zealand Symphony and Japan Philharmonic Orchestras.