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Concert review

SSO presents stirring Sibelius programme with Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen, ending with rousing Wagner

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Finnish soprano Johanna Rusanen joined the Singapore Symphony Orchestra for a programme of Sibelius and Wagner.

Finnish soprano Johanna Rusanen joined the Singapore Symphony Orchestra for a programme of Sibelius and Wagner.

PHOTO: YONG JUNYI

Chang Tou Liang

  • Singapore Symphony Orchestra and Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen opened with strong Sibelius works, including "Finlandia" and songs by soprano Johanna Rusanen.
  • The first half ended with "Lemminkainen’s Return", a fast and dramatic Sibelius piece that drove the orchestra hard.
  • The concert closed with Wagner’s "Scenes From Gotterdammerung", a long, intense finale that featured Rusanen’s powerful Brunnhilde ending.

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Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
Nov 6, 7.30pm

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra has spawned a most harmonious musical relationship with Finnish conductors over the decades. Beginning with the appointment of Okko Kamu as principal guest conductor in the mid-1990s, and now Hannu Lintu as current music director, further ground was broken with the Singapore debut of Pietari Inkinen, whose previous posts included the New Zealand Symphony and Japan Philharmonic Orchestras.

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