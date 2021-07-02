SSO nominated for Gramophone's Orchestra of the Year award

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has been nominated for the prestigious Gramophone Orchestra of the Year award.

The nine other nominees include heavyweights such as the Philharmonia Orchestra from Britain and the Berliner Philharmoniker from Germany.

The SSO is the only Asian orchestra nominated this year, for albums such as Rachmaninov - Symphonies And Orchestras and Richard Strauss - Rosenkavalier Suite And Other Works.

SSO chief executive Chng Hak-Peng says: "We are very honoured and excited to be nominated for Gramophone's Orchestra of the Year 2021 Award. It is particularly meaningful to receive this nomination in 2021, when an orchestra's recorded sound is the only way for many ensembles to reach their audiences."

Launched in 1977 and organised by London-published classical music magazine Gramophone, the Gramophone Classical Music Awards are also referred to as the Oscars of the classical music world.

This is the second time an Asian orchestra has been shortlisted for the Orchestra of the Year award since its inception in 2018.

This is the only accolade determined by public voting. Votes can be cast on Gramophone's website (gramophone.co.uk/awards) from now until Sept 13, 3pm.

The winner will be announced on Oct 5 at the 2021 Gramophone Classical Music Awards in Britain.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have disrupted travel, but Mr Chng says the SSO is "thrilled that our releases kept us connected globally through music".

"The musicians of the SSO are proud to represent Singapore in the international arena, even as we continue to keep the music going as artistic life resumes in the city," he adds.