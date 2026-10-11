SSO delivers impressive sampler of programme for upcoming China tour
- Singapore Symphony Orchestra will tour seven cities in China from Oct 13 to 25, its first China tour since 2011, led by new music director Hannu Lintu.
- The pre-tour concerts at NUS Cultural Centre featured Wang Chenwei, Mendelssohn and Mozart, with Chloe Chua and He Ziyu praised for warm, skilled and lively playing.
- Mahler’s First Symphony closed both nights, though the dry venue hurt some details; the concerts still showed strong energy, emotion and promise for the China tour.
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Pre-Tour Concerts