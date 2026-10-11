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SSO delivers impressive sampler of programme for upcoming China tour

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Violinists Chloe Chua and He Ziyu played Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major (K.364) for violin and viola with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Hannu Lintu.

Violinists Chloe Chua and He Ziyu played Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major (K.364) for violin and viola with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Hannu Lintu.

PHOTO: CHRIS P. LIM

Chang Tou Liang

  • Singapore Symphony Orchestra will tour seven cities in China from Oct 13 to 25, its first China tour since 2011, led by new music director Hannu Lintu.
  • The pre-tour concerts at NUS Cultural Centre featured Wang Chenwei, Mendelssohn and Mozart, with Chloe Chua and He Ziyu praised for warm, skilled and lively playing.
  • Mahler’s First Symphony closed both nights, though the dry venue hurt some details; the concerts still showed strong energy, emotion and promise for the China tour.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.