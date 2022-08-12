SSO appoints Venezuelan conductor Rodolfo Barraez as associate conductor

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has announced Venezuelan conductor Rodolfo Barraez as its new associate conductor after an international search.

The 28-year-old succeeds Joshua Tan, who held the position from 2013 to last year.

A master's graduate in Orchestral Conducting from the prestigious Hochschule fur Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin, Barraez made his European debut at Philharmonie Berlin in 2019 with the Hauptstadt Sinfonie-Orchester.

SSO's music director Hans Graf, an Austrian who joined the orchestra in July 2019, said: "Rodolfo is a very gifted, accomplished young conductor with great enthusiasm and commitment in nurturing young musicians. We warmly welcome him and look forward to the commencement of his term in this exciting 2022/2023 season."

A rising star of the conducting world, Barraez has earned several accolades in the last few years, including winning the second prize at the inaugural 2020 Siemens-Halle International Conductor Competition in Manchester.

He was awarded the first prize at the 2018 International Conducting Competition of the Orquesta Filarmonica de la Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and named one of Los Angeles Philharmonic 2022-2023 Dudamel Fellows.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Singapore Symphony Orchestra as associate conductor and look forward to collaborating with our musicians to deliver unforgettable concert experiences for the audiences in Singapore," said Barraez.

He will make his first SSO appearance at the President's Young Performers Concert on Aug 26 and 27, and the SSO Christmas Fundraising Concert on Dec 15 and 16.