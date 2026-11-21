Theatre review
SRT’s Eureka Day mines comedy gold from a clash of liberals and anti-vaxxers
- SRT’s Eureka Day turns a mumps outbreak at a liberal Berkeley school into sharp comedy about privilege, political correctness, and anti-vaccine beliefs.
- The exco debate over “transracial adoptee” and then a vaccination order, with a town hall and group chat descending into online chaos and split parents.
- The cast and director Daniel Jenkins deliver fast, precise comic timing, but the review says the ending feels weaker than the play’s timely satire.
AI generated
SRT
KC Arts Centre
Nov 20, 8pm
Are people ready to laugh about deadly illnesses and anti-vaxxers? If the uproarious reaction of the Friday night audience at the KC Arts Centre was any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.