Spotlight on small works

No more musicals, no more blockbusters, no more Shakespeare In The Park for the time being.

Instead, as theatre companies grapple with staging shows amid Covid-19 restrictions, tiny plays are getting their big break.

"We are honing and savouring the more intimate pieces of theatre," says Singapore Repertory Theatre's (SRT) managing director Charlotte Nors, 54, of this year's season, which is dominated by two-and three-handers as safe management measures restrict live audience and cast and crew sizes.

In its latest show, The Sound Inside by American playwright Adam Rapp, Serene Chen and Krish Natarajan star as a professor and her student in a complicated relationship.

For now, SRT has postponed its large-scale productions, such as The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time and Shakespeare In The Park, until further notice.

"Financially, it's challenging, of course, but I do love the small plays," adds Ms Nors. "We are desperately hoping we will be back into full-scale by 2022, with large productions and full capacity."

Across the island, small plays are taking centre stage.

Pangdemonium just wrapped Girls & Boys, a monologue featuring Nikki Muller, while Wild Rice will present The Other F Word, Miriam Cheong's one-woman show about being a fat person, next week.

The Esplanade is in the middle of its annual Studios season, which returned in January after being cancelled last year. A stalwart for small, experimental shows since 2003, it has now been centred as larger productions get shelved.

The Studios' lead programmer Lynn Yang, 34, says: "The type of works we support through The Studios fits best in a small, intimate space like the Theatre Studio, and occupy a different space within the arts landscape from the presentations in larger spaces.

"Thankfully, this has been an advantage in the context of the pandemic, and we are able to continue as planned, save the necessary adjustments."

Next month, it will present Lost Cinema 20/20, which combines film, theatre and video art; Dragon Ladies Don't Weep, a production by avant-garde pianist Margaret Leng Tan; and By Design by Cake Theatrical Productions, in which live performers collaborate with graphic designers.

THE SOUND INSIDE

WHERE KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road WHEN Till April 16; 6 and 9pm (Mondays to Saturdays) ADMISSION From $45 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO srt.com.sg/show/sound-inside THE OTHER F WORD WHERE Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road WHEN March 24 to 28, but only limited tickets left for March 27, noon ADMISSION From $25 via Sistic INFO www.wildrice.com.sg #THEATFRAMED WHERE Sistic Live WHEN April 1, 8pm to April 30, 11.59pm. Log in to watch up to three times ADMISSION $5 (standard); $2 (#Theatre ticketholders); free for Esplanade&Me members. Tickets go on sale on March 25, 9am INFO www.esplanade.com/thestudios TWINKLE DAMMIT! WHERE Sistic Live; limited to Singapore audiences WHEN April 1, 8pm to April 14, 11.59pm. Log in to watch up to three times ADMISSION $5 (standard); $2 (Dragon Ladies Don't Weep ticket-holders); free for Esplanade&Me members. Tickets go on sale on March 25, 9am INFO www.esplanade.com/thestudios

The season kicked off in January with #Theatre, which invited audience members to lie on the stage of the Esplanade Theatre and watch lights guide their eyes around the stairs, trusses and cables above.

This work is being translated into #Theat[re]framed, a short film by design collective Index and Pangolin Films, which will be available online next month as part of a "digital companion" to the sold-out season.

Two other works will be available for streaming online - Chuang Xu's Twinkle Dammit!, a 2020 documentary on pianist Tan; and a work responding to By Design.

In June, SRT will stage Lungs, another small production by British playwright Duncan Macmillan, in which a couple debate if they should have a child in a world facing environmental disaster, rising social inequity and political unrest.

But even tiny shows put a strain on companies' profit margins. They sell out quickly yet hardly fill the house due to safe distancing measures.

On a sold-out night for The Sound Inside, less than a quarter of the seats at the KC Arts Centre were filled. The show now runs twice a day - at 6 and 9pm - and has been extended beyond the usual three-week run. But this also means less rental income from the venue, says Ms Nors.

Multimedia artist Brian Gothong Tan, whose Lost Cinema 20/20 explores the role of dreams as the "cinema" of the subconscious and pays homage to the golden era of Singapore cinema from the late 1940s to the early 1970s, hopes the authorities will revise the safe distancing measures.

"It's quite frustrating to go into a restaurant and see so many people sitting and talking loudly for two hours," says the 40-year-old. "Then you go to a theatre and it's so strict, it makes you scratch your head."