S’pore Fringe Festival 2027 returns bigger despite not meeting fundraising goals

South Korea theatre collective Poong Deong’s From The Trembling World. A heroine has only her AI companion in a dystopian world.

SINGAPORE – With crowdfunding efforts failing to reach its $80,000 target, the Singapore Fringe Festival is meeting hardship with defiance: It will brave its 23rd edition in January 2027 with an expanded roster of seven local and international shows, up from 2026’s four.

In a pre-season call with The Straits Times, executive producer of the festival Melissa Lim said it was a risk the committee took because of the calibre of the shows it came across and the timely stories they told, with financial losses “highly likely”.

Its search for a title sponsor to replace M1 after the telecommunications company pulled out in 2025 also remains fruitless. The unpredictable economy and the festival’s pointed engagement with politics, social issues and activism have repelled corporate sponsors.

Lim says: “In conversations, they ask about the angles of our works. They ask if they are family friendly. But we talk about the real world that people live in. A lot of them want to put on blockbusters and musicals but not always spotlight black box shows.”

Citing also the festival’s resolute refusal to increase ticket prices beyond $38 to make sure it stays affordable, Lim adds:” We have certain philosophies that we want to stick to about what the fringe should be about, which we are not bending over for.”

The 2027 edition runs from Jan 13 to 24 and is themed Belonging, featuring a lineup of shows from Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Lebanon and Mexico. They speak to Malay-Muslim divorce, death row, queer dating, the senselessness of war, loneliness in an AI dystopia, and classism.

Three are Singapore works. The Necessary Stage (TNS), which organises the festival, will present the anchor show, splicin g together two old monologues – Best Of (2013) and Best Of (His Story) (2016) – to stage Best Of Us, starring Stii Kahlijah Zainal and Fir Rahman, who offer competing perspectives on a failed marriage.

Where previously the audience naturally sympathised with the actor on stage, their loyalties will likely now swing pendulum-like. Lim said even Haresh Sharma, who is director and playwright, has found new inroads into the work with changing discourse on masculinity and Muslim marriages.

Siti Kahlijah Zainal and Fir Rahman in Best Of Us, Singapore Fringe Festival’s opening show. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FRINGE FESTIVAL 2027

The other two works are actor-turned-playwright Ali Mazrin’s Jamil Sekadar Nama (Jamil Is Just A Name), a two-hander about a man on death row who re-assesses his life and relationships; and Room, a collaboration between the migrant workers of Birds Migrant Theatre with deaf theatremakers , drawing verbatim from interviews on what it means to belong.

Imported works include Mexico powerhouse performer Itzhel Razos’ WILMA, a fantastically tense autobiography about being raised in a classist household in Mexico that forebade her from learning the Mayan language – until a hurricane strikes.

Itzhel Razos in WILMA is one of four imported shows at Singapore Fringe Festival 2027. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FRINGE FESTIVAL 2027

South Korea theatre collective Poong Deong’s offering, From The Trembling World, should speak to Singapore sensibilities with its tale of a wrecked world where unpredictable sinkholes are prompting people to pray to a “rope god”, while an isolated heroine has only her AI companion by her side.

Germany-based Indian Malaysian actor Kumar Muniandy will give a crash course on the brutalities of queer speed dating in Berlin, with all its colourist microaggressions.

Lebanese dancer Bassam Abou Diab’s work Under The Flesh is a choreography of resistance. Abou Diab has lived through four consecutive wars but still finds humour in some of the darkest moments of humanity.

Singapore Fringe Festival 2027 also features a panel discussion on the issue of activism and art in Singapore, with artists and activists Bani Haykal and Kristian-Marc Paul, journalist Kristen Han and Dayana Noor – who was charged for organising a Marina Barrage kite flying event raising awareness of the killing of children in Gaza in 2024 – the panellists.

Lim said the panel was important as a corrective to current artistic trends. “A lot of artists these days are doing identity-based works about themselves, or fun works that are escape room-esque. We wanted to bring back the social activist quality of art that has always been inherent throughout history.”

After a long absence, the festival will resuscitate its workshop for young theatremakers that will culminate in a showcase. Participants will be exposed to TNS’s trademark devising exercises, where works are created collaboratively, over seven sessions.

More than 2,200 people bought tickets for the festival’s 2026 edition despite a reduced slate, making for houses that were 72 per cent full. The committee is once more calling for donations for its 2028 edition, with the same target of $80,000. Those who wish to donate can do so here: go.singaporefringe.com/support-us

Lim said Singapore Fringe Festival’s future is deeply uncertain. “Hopefully there will be people who care enough about this sort of art,” she said.

Her choice of the theme of Belonging is also a cry for solidarity. ‘There is a longing, a hunger to belong, but there are also forces out there that are constantly fracturing us. What can we as artists do to talk about issues like that?”

Book it/ Singapore Fringe Festival 2027

Where: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive, and The Theatre Practice, 54 Waterloo Street

When: Jan 13 to 24, various timings

Admission: $38, concessions available (SG Culture Pass applicable for local shows)

Info: singaporefringe.com