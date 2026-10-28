S’pore-based artist Tang Kok Soo wins $46k UOB Painting Of The Year; bank gives $5m to NAC

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Singapore-based artist Tang Kok Soo with his painting A Big Flower which won the UOB Painting Of The Year award.

SINGAPORE – Singapore permanent resident Tang Kok Soo has been crowned regional champio n and awarded the 2026 UOB Southeast Asian Painting Of The Year, at a ceremony held at the National Gallery Singapore on Oct 28.

His minimalist painting of stickers in a grid beats out country winners from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, whose artists drew inspiration from graffiti, the smell of coffee, fishing nets and coffin portraits.

On the same evening, the Singapore bank that has been devoting increasing resources to promoting regional art also committed $5 million to the National Arts Council’s (NAC) Sustain the Arts (stART) fund.

It signed a three-year agreement to continue to strengthen the arts ecosystem in South-east Asia, including providing artists with residencies and by showcasing its art collection during Singapore Art Week in January, marking a significant boost from its 2022 agreement when it co-funded a $240,000 art programme. The signatories were UOB deputy chairman and chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong and NAC CEO Elaine Ng.

Tang, 51, is the second Singapore winner of the South-east Asia art award in three years, though Yong Wee Loon’s 2024 victory was the Republic’s first in a decade. Tang receives $46,000 and a chance to compete for a UOB-sponsored overseas art residency programme at Cite Internationale des Arts in Paris, France.

The agreement was signed by Wee Ee Cheong, UOB’s deputy chairman and chief executive officer and Elaine Ng, NAC’s chief executive office. PHOTO: UOB

The prestigious and longstanding competition crowns country winners from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, from whom the overall winner is chosen. Tang’s painting, A Big Flower, is a graphite ink and collage creation that continues his obsession with the pixel-like tessellation of shapes.

The former engineer, who grew up in Brunei and moved to Singapore at 11, has said he was inspired by American minimalist Agnes Martin and the spirit of Buddhism and Confucianism which he has extensively studied.

The Malaysian artist who began his career at 38 told ST: “I used to think I had to look outside for an artistic style, but later found peace in surrender. Half a month of work was gestated after over a decade of philosophical thinking.”

In 2016, Tang was a UOB Painting Of The Year Gold Award recipient for Elephants Crossing The Water, which effectively made him the country runner-up. On superseding this achievement, he added: “Everything felt smoother this time, whether painting or writing.”

Singapore’s 2026 Most Promising Artist Of The Year gong goes to Wong Yik Knee for her Echoes Of Belonging, a painting of containers she and her classmates washed their paint brushes in after their weekly art class. The category is for hobbyists or those at the start of their careers and comes with $5,000 in prize money for the Singaporean winner.

Wong, a senior manager of healthcare finance, said she got her classmates to dab the final touches onto her work by painting their names on the respective containers. “I’ll definitely pursue more projects related to art now.”

The $5 million given to the NAC is allocated to the stART fund, which helps smaller arts groups build skills like fundraising and data management that aim to enable them to scale up and apply for charity status.

It was begun in 2021 as an avenue private and corporate donors could look to for greater impact, as small arts organisations make up 90 per cent of the ecosystem and are more easily overlooked.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was the guest-of-honour at the award ceremony.

The UOB Painting Of The Year is now in its 45th year, with Singapore artist Goh Beng Kwan the first winner in 1982. Over the years, it has uncovered and supported many familiar names today, from Anthony Poon to Chua Ek Kay.

In 2024, the bank announced the setting up of an alumni network for its stable of over 1,000 former winners for purposes of connection and mentorship. Other UOB art initiatives include patronage of the National Gallery Singapore where it is a founding partner, funding an annual South-east Asian Arts Forum and South-east Arts module at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, and being the lead partner at marquee fairs such as Art Jakarta and Hong Kong’s Art Central.

All works by the UOB Painting Of The Year winners will be on show to the public in Basement 1 of the National Gallery Singapore from Nov 1 to Jan 31, 2027.