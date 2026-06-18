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South Korean ambassador Hong Jin-wook (left) and Temenggong Artists-In-Residence chairman Soo Khee Chee (right) at the MOU signing ceremony witnessed by MP Cai Yinzhou.

SINGAPORE – The embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore and non-profit Singapore arts organisation Temenggong Artists-In-Residence will cooperate on exhibitions, workshops and art residencies to promote cross-cultural exchange.

The rare agreement between a private arts group and an embassy here was signed on June 18 at Temenggong Artists-In-Residence. The group of black-and-white colonial bungalows on the hill opposite VivoCity is the home for an annual arts calendar that includes everything from film screenings to exhibitions and talks.

The signatories were South Korean ambassador Hong Jin-wook, who leaves his post in Singapore end-June, and chairman of Temenggong Artists-In-Residence Professor Soo Khee Chee, in a ceremony witnessed by MP Cai Yinzhou.

Ambassador Hong said of Singapore-South Korea relations: “We have been learning from each other, but to make our relations much more sustainable, what is most important is to get support from our peoples. Art is the most efficient, effective medium for that purpose in enhancing people-to-people understanding and exchanges.”

The event was capped off with Teochew kueh-kuehs and a bowl of tau suan (mung bean soup) – the fuel for conversations about the World Cup, the secret to K-culture success, Korea’s gradually improving fertility rate and restaurant Na Oh in Jurong West, named best new restaurant by The Straits Times in 2024.

The memorandum of understanding has been phrased broadly to include nearly all arts forms, from film and music to traditional and contemporary art. It is a one-year commitment to co-operate on arts and culture events, with “endless possibilities” according to a Temenggong spokesman, and the potential for renewal.

It also includes the free loan of works by Korean artists created during residencies with Temenggong Artists-In-Residence to the South Korean embassy for display.

These include a meerkat photo-sculpture by artist Gwon Osang, inspired by a visit to the Singapore Zoo. Gwon was the first Korean artist to participate in a residency at Temenggong Artists-In-Residence in 2013.

A photo-sculpture by Korean artist Gwon Osang inspired by a visit to the Singapore Zoo. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The resulting exhibition kickstarted Temenggong Artists-In-Residence’s relationship with the South Korean embassy that has lasted over a decade, leading to its selection as a venue for a tea session between Singapore and South Korea’s first ladies during President Lee Jae-myung’s state visit to Singapore in March.

This is the first time the embassy has signed an agreement with a private Singapore arts and culture group, though the Singapore and South Korean ministries of culture have an ongoing commitment to cooperate on matters of culture and sports.

The embassy has, however, been actively participating in the local arts and culture scene. It helps Arts House Group secure Korean authors for the annual Singapore Writers Festival, and partners Esplanade – Theatres On The Bay to invite performing arts groups and *Scape in organising the K-pop dance competition, Dance Dance Hallyu, every June.

Founder of Temenggong Artists-In-Residence and artist Henri Chen KeZhan says his organisation has actively promoted cross-cultural exchanges in support of cultural diplomacy. The group had previously signed agreements with the Italian embassy and the Asia-Europe Foundation.

“Having multiple partners challenges us in giving each partnership a unique experience, while presenting meaningful narratives in our joint presentations,” he said.