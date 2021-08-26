Sound moves

Experience sounds and even silence in new ways in a sound art show at ArtScience Museum

Senior Culture Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

See how a deaf artist hears sound at the ArtScience Museum's new show.

American artist Christine Sun Kim was born deaf. In a series of five charcoal-on-paper works, she uses musical notations to express her perceptions of sound.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2021, with the headline 'Sound moves'. Subscribe
Topics: 