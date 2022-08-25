Singtel Waterfront Theatre a 'black box on steroids'

"A black box on steroids" is how Mr Kenny Wong, head of technical production at the Esplanade, describes the new Singtel Waterfront Theatre.

The much anticipated mid-sized performing arts space is opening in October, the month of the Esplanade's 20th birthday.

The media got a sneak peek last Thursday of what to expect at the building, the first standalone purpose-built performing arts space in Singapore since the arts centre itself was built in 2002.

The original plans for the Esplanade included a mid-sized theatre which was cut for budget considerations.

The new $30 million building, says the Esplanade's chief executive Yvonne Tham, "is not going to be pretty like the Concert Hall and Theatre. There's a lot of raw concrete in this theatre".

The arts centre received $10 million in government funding and another $10 million from telco Singtel. It has to raise the remaining $10 million.

The space fills a much-needed gap in the infrastructure scene, which lacks mid-sized venues.

Situated in a tight 5,000 sq m space is a box that can hold up to 700 standing patrons or 611 seats in a traditional proscenium setting.

The seats can also be reconfigured for a performance in the round or a traverse arrangement, giving performing arts companies more flexibility. These arrangements can accommodate everything from experimental new theatre works to traditional performing arts to circus acts.

The space has the intimacy of a black box but the technical capacities of a proper theatre, says Ms Tham.

The venue's design prioritised dance and theatre needs as these were "the two genres that would most need a mid-sized venue", she adds.

The opening season, titled In New Light, will test the venue's capabilities with five new commissions, dominated by home-grown brand names, some of whom have grown up with the Esplanade.

Kicking off the show on Oct 12 is Dancing With Light, the first projection mapping installation at the arts venue, which will also include performance elements.

Audiences can get up close and personal with dancers and explore the set in Infinitely Closer by The Human Expression (T.H.E) Dance Company. Created by T.H.E founder and choreographer Kuik Swee Boon, the production will include 3D sound and mapping on the dancers' bodies.

A more intimate affair is music legend Margaret Leng-Tan's autobiographical Dragon Ladies Don't Weep, in which she revisits her storied career.

Kingdoms Apart will immerse the audience, seated in the round, in an ambitious contemporary take on The Mahabharata by playwright-director Chong Tze Chien. Indonesia's Papermoon Puppet Theatre will return with Stream Of Memory, where audiences can sit on chairs or the floor for a tale inspired by rivers which bind urban lives and communities.

There is something for music fans too. Rata Orkestra, led by Singaporean sound design and music producer Safuan Johari, brings together an eclectic ensemble of musicians from various genres to experiment with new soundscapes.

While some of these programmes are ticketed, Ms Tham says the Esplanade wants to encourage interaction with the new space and welcome visitors in the same way the "durians" have become an integral part of Singapore's urban fabric and cultural life.

The building's foyer is small, which means theatregoers will spill out onto the lawn that connects the space to the Annexe, as well as to the waterfront, which has street furniture and food and beverage kiosks.

Ms Tham notes: "Many of our performing arts venues are hidden away. This theatre is at the street level. It is nice to have that intimacy."