SINGAPORE - Andrew Gn, Lai Chan and Priscilla Shunmugam are the first contemporary fashion designers to be collected by the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM). One dress from each designer is part of the new #SGFashionnow show, which opens on Friday (June 25).

Paris-based Gn, 55, said during an online presentation: "It was very emotional for me to donate the piece to the ACM because it's the first time I can give something back to my home."