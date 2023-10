SINGAPORE – Vietnamese-American author Viet Thanh Nguyen, 52, hopes Singapore will be cooler when he arrives for Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) in mid-November.

Over a Zoom call from California, Nguyen says: “I was in Singapore for an entire summer in 2014, so I’m pretty familiar with the weather. I rarely get to visit Asia in the fall. I’m always there during the summer and it’s usually terrible.”