Singapore Writers Festival: Tamil author Perumal Murugan draws packed houses for three sessions

SINGAPORE – This year’s Singapore Writers Festival showcased the expansive work of accomplished Tamil author Perumal Murugan. The 57-year-old drew packed houses for his three sessions on Nov 18 and 19.

Known for his controversial and thought-provoking themes and opinions, Perumal has published 12 novels, six poetry compilations and six volumes of short stories.

He has also been longlisted twice for the National Book Award in the United States for translated versions of his novels One Part Woman and The Story Of A Goat. The former professor of Tamil literature’s Pukkuli (Pyre) was also longlisted this year’s the International Booker Prize.

He kicked off his lecture, Twists & Turns In The History Of Tamil Fiction, with a timeline of the history of Tamil fiction. From exploring the evolution of structures and themes that defined a novel or short story to debating the acceptance of certain writing structures, Perumal engaged the audiences with his witty humour and urged them to not shy away from Tamil literature that is modern or different from what they are used to.

The bilingual conversation Indian Feminist Tales From Singapore, Malaysia And India allowed authors and readers to explore themes of racism, sexism and ideologies and definitions of feminism that have impacted writing styles since the 1990s.

Together with Perumal, Malaysian Saras Manickam, author of My Mother Pattu and winner of the 2019 Commonwealth short story Contest, discussed the importance of women characters in literature and how they have evolved over time and in different communities.

Perumal spoke about how his childhood experiences and relationship with the opposite gender helped frame his powerful female characters. Manickam said she strove to be “multi-layered and honest” when writing about women and that meant encompassing both negative and positive qualities.

As a writer who incorporates topics such as infertility and caste, which are often viewed as taboo in the Tamil community, Perumal said he writes real-life inspirations into fictional characters and strives to avoid one-dimensional women characters.

The two authors compared the male versus female gaze when exploring women characters and relationships. Members of the audience were passionate in voicing their opinions about the lack of substance female characters have in literature and cinema which the authors addressed wittily.

On Nov 19, Unpredictable Poetry: Readings & Conversations About Tamil Poetry gave aspiring and established poets an opportunity to showcase their writing and receive comments and prizes from Perumal. The room was filled with Tamil poetry enthusiasts, both young and old, eager to listen to his critiques. Some even challenged his views on breaking the norms of traditional poetry. Perumal praised the works of poets such as Pichinikkadu Elango and Thayumanavan Mathikumar.

Perumal’s sessions were insightful and refreshing, garnering the attention of many Tamil speakers in Singapore, and his translated works continue to be a bridge to connect non-Tamil speakers to Tamil literature.