SINGAPORE – “Discomforting”: That was how theatremaker and doctoral candidate Nah Dominic summarised Goh Poh Seng’s legacy on a panel about 2023’s literary pioneer at the Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) on Nov 19.

Nah spoke as a dramaturg for youth theatre company The Second Breakfast Company’s restaging of Goh’s The Moon Is Less Bright (1964) in 2018. Set before the Japanese Occupation, Goh’s first play explores life on a farmhouse in rural Singapore and class differences between two families.