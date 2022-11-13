Singapore Writers Festival panel: Women journalists have to be both masculine and feminine

SINGAPORE – Malaysian writer and journalist Melizarani T. Selva was the sole interviewee in The Stories Women Journalists Tell, keeping the audience rapt with her earned and earnest observations on the tenacity required of those who want to chase after the truth.

The panel on a collection of essays written by 22 South-east Asian women journalists was initially meant to also comprise Zu Anjalika Kamis Gunnulfsen and Marissa Carruthers, but neither could participate due to unforeseen circumstances.