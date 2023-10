SINGAPORE – Children’s author and illustrator John Patrick Green knows he has a fan base in Singapore, thanks to The Straits Times’ weekly bestsellers lists.

Over a Zoom call from a hotel room in Lake Brighton, Michigan, the 48-year-old American says: “I think at the beginning of this year, I told a friend, ‘It would be cool to go to Singapore because I keep seeing that InvestiGators sells well there’. And a couple of weeks later, Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) contacted me.”