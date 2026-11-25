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A reader poses for a photo with Silvia Moreno-Garcia at the book signing held at Victoria Theatre on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE – The 29th edition of the Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) ended on Nov 22, with smoother logistics and inventive programming in director Yong Shu Hoong’s third and final outing. But a crammed schedule and thin food options left some festivalgoers wanting more. The Straits Times’ arts team rounds up the ups and downs.

Bouquets

1. Complaints heard, queues tamed

People standing in line for Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s book signing at the Victoria Theatre on Nov 21. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

After the uproar over chaotic book-signing queues in 2025, this edition brought visible fixes.

At book signings, ushers and stanchions kept the lines orderly. Closetful Of Books, the festival bookstore, also set up a small annexe at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall atrium and changed its titles daily.

Fans could buy a book there without trekking back to the main shop at The Arts House, and without missing their place in the queue.

Festivalgoers appreciated this edition’s one-book rule for signings, which event moderators made sure to remind their audiences about at the end of each session.

Cherry Tan, 29, who has been attending the festival for the past three years, welcomed the rule. “After last year’s chaos with R.F. Kuang’s book signing, I’m glad that it’s now made clearer that each writer will sign only one book to help with managing expectations.”

2. Panels with personality

The festival theme, Hidden In Plain Sight, cleverly allowed programming to span a range of genres, from crime to journalism and fantasy, and so drew a diverse demographic. That variety showed in the rooms, from teenage fans of Rachel Smythe’s graphic novels to crime-fiction readers taking somewhat disturbingly detailed notes.

At How 2: Solve A Bad Case Of Poisoning, one attendee filled pages with notes.

In The Making Of A Serial Killer, gasps and laughter filled a packed Victoria Theatre as award-winning South Korean mystery writer Seo Mi-ae revealed that the best way to learn about murders is to get drunk with criminal profilers.

3. Translation that opened more doors

An artificial intelligence translation tool allowed more festivalgoers to attend sessions in languages they do not speak.

At the start of a session, attendees scanned a QR code that opened a live translation app by Globibo Events in their phone browser.

There was a slight delay, and the technology has room to improve, since human translators remain indispensable, especially for conveying nuance of meaning.

Even so, it drew people to events outside their usual languages, which is a step forward for a festival that prides itself on multilingualism.

Festivalgoers appreciated this edition’s one-book rule for signings, which event moderators made sure to remind their audiences about at the end of each session. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

4. Hooray for assigned seating

Ticketed programmes at Victoria Theatre – the main venue for keynote talks – finally had assigned seats, a new policy for 2026.

In previous years, ticketed events for which audiences had to pay extra on top of the festival pass were free seating.

This meant festivalgoers had to dash over early to queue for a seat of their choice, sometimes foregoing the final minutes of a preceding session in order to get into the more popular keynote events.

Older festivalgoers also appreciated that the venue often opened earlier so they could settle in their seats before the lectures began.

Brickbats

1. Too many must-sees at once

Overlapping events made choosing hard. Even regulars and first-timers said the schedule felt crammed. Three must-see sessions, with Amitav Ghosh, Rachel Smythe and Ma Shih-fang, ran at the same time on Nov 14.

Joan Chew, 34, a management consultant, said: “There were too many good choices. It was hard to decide.”

Overlaps between venues made it harder. Abergale Shepherdson, 31, an associate communications manager said: “Even if I left one panel halfway through, it’s quite a distance to run from The Arts House to, say, the Asian Civilisations Museum or National Gallery.”

Visitors reading outside The Arts House at the Old Parliament on Nov 22. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

But this difficulty was also proof of the festival’s rich programming, allowing people alternatives if their first option was a full house. The distribution of events across additional venues helped to spread the crowd.

More 1½ hour sessions instead of the usual one hour also allowed for deeper discussions.

2. Feed me, please

The pop-up stands at The Arts House, run by NSSR Ventures, served sandwiches, coffee and tea; cafe Bricolage offered air-conditioned respite; and Korean-Japanese restaurant Ureshii had a one-for-one promotion. But fast and affordable food options were limited.

Festival attendee Tan described long waits and food running out before night-time. “A lot of people go for back-to-back events and need to refuel between them, and I found it weird that there was only one operator, given the increase in attendance over the years,” she said. She often had to make a 10-minute walk to Funan mall to grab a bite.

The 2024 round-up also flagged limited food variety.

What audiences say:

“I was very excited when I heard that Josh Silver was coming this year because I’d reviewed his previous book, Traumaland. I recommended it to so many people. When he signed my book, I told him that, and he said he had a lot of fun writing it. I did enjoy the panels that I went to, but I wished a lot of them didn’t overlap. I had a difficult time choosing between panels that were on at the same time at different venues.”

– Abergale Shepherdson, 31, an associate communications manager who has been a festival regular for a decade

“The agents talked about how they passed on many books that eventually went on to be successful. I guess the point is that when agents choose a book, it is a very personal thing. You should not get offended when your book gets rejected. You just need to keep trying.”

– Jaslin, 32, a data engineer and unpublished writer who goes by a single name, on The Books That Got Away panel, where three literary agents explained how they select books

The Singapore Writers Festival 2026 ran from Nov 13 to 22. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

“I was especially impressed by the youth moderators I saw, Teo Kai Xu and Koel, who capably guided the flow of the discussion and enhanced its richness. I also really loved the panel Hot, Toxic And Complicated. It was refreshing that the discussion was facilitated through a modified Shoot, Shag, Marry that made both the Gen Zs and millennials cackle.”

– Cherry Tan, 29, a journalist who has attended the festival for three years

“I hadn’t heard of any of the writers on this panel, but it turns out, they are very different in their approaches to writing their books. But there were overlaps with how they fleshed out their characters. Rachel Smythe talked about Greek families, which to me felt very Indian in the way it surrounds around food and extended family.”

– Shyamala Thilagaratnam, 65, who is retired and is a festival regular who enjoys discovering new authors at the festival, on the panel Threads That Bind Us