Singapore Shelf: We Do Not Make Love Here, Of The Florids and more

SINGAPORE - In this month's edition of Singapore Shelf, The Sunday Times lines up eight new titles that have hit the shelves - from a debut novel by an ex-schoolteacher, to a debut poetry chapbook drawing on natural history.

1. We Do Not Make Love Here by Nisha Mehraj

Three years ago, Nisha Mehraj made a bold decision - she quit her day job as a secondary school teacher to focus on writing.

Her efforts paid off when her manuscript for a novel was shortlisted for the 2022 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.

We Do Not Make Love Here, a family saga told from the perspectives of four ordinary Indian Singaporeans, is now published.

2. Potong: To Care/Cut by Johnny Jon Jon

This book contains the scripts for Hawa (2015) and Potong (2018), two plays by acclaimed playwright Johnny Jon Jon.

In Hawa, a new Muslim convert finds herself overseeing funeral arrangements for a "friend" who is in fact her lover.

Meanwhile, Potong features a young man, Adam, who reckons with two rites of passage - national service and circumcision.

3. A Flutter In The Colony by Sandeep Ray