Singapore Shelf: Dearest Intimate, Brown Is Redacted and more

The first two sentences of Suchen Christine Lim’s new novel came to her, quite literally, in a dream.

In 2015, the literary doyenne was in Vietnam on a writer’s residency and staying at an old hotel in Hoi An. One night, Lim, who was sleeping on a four-poster bed, woke up at 4am.

“I had this dream where I saw a pillowcase embroidered with two mandarin ducks swimming and Chinese characters, two sentences. My eyes saw the Chinese characters but I understood them in English in my head,” the 74-year-old tells The Straits Times.

READ MORE HERE

2. Brown Is Redacted: Reflecting On Race In Singapore

Edited by Kristian-Marc James Paul, Mysara Aljaru and Myle Yan Tay

Non-fiction/Ethos Books/Paperback/220 pages/$25 before GST/www.ethosbooks.com.sg