Singapore Shelf: Anatomy Of A Wave, The Pandemic Cookbook and more

SINGAPORE – From poetry inspired by 1980s pop to a “pandemic cookbook” illustrated by Eisner-winning graphic novelist Sonny Liew, here are some books to add to this month’s reading pile.

1. Anatomy Of A Wave by Yong Shu Hoong

Poetry/Dakota Books/Paperback/125 pages/$19.26/Books Kinokuniya

Poet Yong Shu Hoong’s seventh collection, Anatomy Of A Wave, is a nostalgic blend of poetry and memoir. Poems, many of them referencing 1980s songs, are interspersed with prose reflections on the past – shops hawking pirated cassettes, Yong’s experience writing for the indie music magazine BigO and other personal memories.

True to its title, the book abounds with waves – from Hokusai’s famous woodblock print The Great Wave off Kanagawa, to the music of 1980s “new wave” groups such as Duran Duran and Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.

2. All Broken Up And Dancing by Kelvin Tan

Fiction/Self-published/379 pages/e-mail Tan at metiokos@hotmail.com