Singapore scenes shine at London Tate Modern exhibition on birth of art photography
- Singapore’s 1950s photographers treated darkroom work as art, even building home darkrooms. Curator Charmaine Toh says printing skills mattered as much as taking the shot.
- Three Singapore lensmen, Wu Peng Seng, Yip Cheong Fun and Lee Sow Lim, feature in Tate Modern’s Light And Magic: The Birth Of Art Photography, which runs until Feb 21, 2027.
- The show widens pictorialism beyond Europe and North America, with 200 prints from over 80 artists. It also highlights fragile archives, sold-out workshops and the changing role of photography in the AI age.
AI generated
LONDON – For most people today, the process of photography ends the moment a button is pressed and an image is saved to the camera roll.
Not so for Singapore’s pioneer photographers of the 1950s, who believed so fervently in the art of the darkroom that some even constructed makeshift darkrooms at home – some in the bathroom, others under the stairs.