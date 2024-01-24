Singapore’s independent arts clusters fight to lay down roots

SINGAPORE – Tucked away on Pearl’s Hill, a short trek from People’s Park Food Centre, is a police barracks-turned-independent arts enclave. This one-of-a-kind creative mess grew organically, bucking the trend in overplanned Singapore.

Once home to the Sikh contingent in the 1930s, 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace (195PHT) today houses a vibrant community of creatives with 148 sub-tenants. These include a jewellery atelier which collaborates with an upcycled kimono label, a cluster of tattoo artists, Mandopop music schools and, until recently, Singapore’s only commercial taxidermy and art studio.

Regular patron Wong Zhi Ying describes it as “surprising at every turn”. The 27-year-old management consultant first visited the space in 2021, when her friend set up a somatic healing studio there.

Nowadays, she frequents the cluster monthly, visiting Paaru’s bakery and cafe, which offers unhurried food experiences in front of a miniature bamboo garden, and Asaru Studio, a Japanese experiential retail studio – recommending them heartily to friends who appreciate niche encounters.

Master tenant Jerry Tan, 63, has leased the gazetted building from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) since 2007, lining the space with an eccentric collection of Greek, Buddhist and Snoopy sculptures while giving his sub-tenants – 95 per cent of which he says are start-ups – the space to experiment, fail and grow.

But come March 2025, the current lease with the SLA will expire. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told The Straits Times there are tentative plans to “revitalise the conserved former police barracks”, with plans to build 6,000 public and private homes in the area over the next decade. The cluster will, in all likelihood, disappear to make way for these plans.

Mr Tan is worried that the community he has painstakingly built will splinter and is holding out hope for an extension after the end of his three rounds of three-year leases. “I really hope the Government can lend some support to this cause, especially since there is no immediate use for the area.”

Ask any Singaporean to name “independent” arts spaces in Singapore, and most will draw a blank. Yet clusters like 195PHT have developed through ground-up efforts, unlike arts spaces under tenancy schemes planned and managed by the National Arts Council (NAC).

But such ground-up spaces face an uphill task of being recognised as contributors to the diversity of Singapore’s arts scene.

The Potters’ Guilt – a ceramic studio at 195PHT since 2018 which occupies three units – says Mr Tan has allowed eclectic offerings to take shape organically.

There are advantages to situating their creative start-up in a private space, say artists and founding partners Teo Huey Min and Thomas Cheong.

“Although we may not enjoy the subsidised rates that NAC’s arts housing scheme offers, we are also not bound by the stipulations their tenants are obliged to observe with the onus on individual tenants to manage their own sustainability and overheads.”

For first-time business owner and jeweller Junie Lim, 32, who works on commissioned pieces and teaches workshops at Clink Clank Clunk, the affordability of the unit and its accessible location make 195PHT the perfect “stepping stone” to growing her jewellery business.