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Singapore Lyric Opera’s Madama Butterfly digs into the psychology of its star-crossed lovers 

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Singapore Lyric Opera’s staging of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly features its artistic director and soprano Nancy Yuen in the lead role of Cio-Cio-San.

Singapore Lyric Opera's staging of Puccini's Madama Butterfly features its artistic director and soprano Nancy Yuen in the lead role of Cio-Cio-San.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE LYRIC OPERA

Shawn Hoo

  • The Singapore Lyric Opera's Madama Butterfly focuses on the psychological depths of love, moving beyond racial and cultural themes.
  • The minimalist set design shifts from traditional Japanese motifs to a stark suburban American setting.
  • Performances by Nancy Yuen and Yuka Kobayashi highlight vocal delicacy and emotional power, though some balance issues arise between singers and orchestra.

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Madama Butterfly

Singapore Lyric Opera
Victoria Theatre 
July 2, 7.30pm 

Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly – the sixth-most-performed opera in the world – is often read as an indictment of American imperialism, evidence of the composer’s orientalism or otherwise a romance doomed to fail because of cultural difference.

In Britain-born opera director Harry Fehr’s hands, race – while still present and unavoidable – does not make the tragedy. 

Instead, Fehr leads the Singapore Lyric Opera into a psychological examination of love’s extremities – fantasies, ideals, fixations and finally self-annihilation.

The tragedy of a blustering American playboy-navy officer Pinkerton (tenor Samy Camps) entering into a marriage with the devoted 15-year-old geisha Cio-Cio-San (the titular Madama Butterfly, played by soprano Nancy Yuen) happens not so much in external reality, but in the eyes of both beholders. 

Singapore Lyric Opera’s staging of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly is directed by Harry Fehr.

Singapore Lyric Opera's staging of Puccini's Madama Butterfly is directed by Harry Fehr.

PHOTO: CHRIS P. LIM

The opera’s usual accoutrements of Japonisme – think shoji sliding doors and cherry blossoms – still exist in Act One, where the chorus of relatives is decked out in full kimono and even indulge in shadow play behind the translucent doors.

But Petrina Dawn Tan’s set is a large, minimalist skeletal hanger that can carry the contradictory fantasies of its tragic lovers. In Act Two, after Pinkerton disappears from Japan, the house sheds its “exotic” notes and speaks in the language of suburban America. 

Fehr’s psychological interpretation makes for a compelling evening and offers depth to the story of the star-crossed lovers that has inspired much of popular culture, including 1989 musical Miss Saigon (much heavier on its orientalism). Conductor Lien Boon Hua leads the orchestra in an elegant performance and does not oversentimentalise the Japanese motifs embedded in Puccini’s score. 

It takes more than the usual level of suspension of disbelief to see Yuen, almost 60, as the naive Nagasaki child bride, a role the SLO artistic director has been playing since 1988.

Yuen’s articulation of Cio-Cio-San’s delusion and desire is precise and controlled, and her voice soars spectacularly in big emotional arias. But it is drowned out by the full orchestra in quieter recitative passages. The result is some imbalance – Camps’ sonorous tenor, for example, far outsizes Yuen’s restraint. 

Singapore Lyric Opera’s staging of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly features its artistic director and soprano Nancy Yuen in the lead role of Cio-Cio-San.

Singapore Lyric Opera's staging of Puccini's Madama Butterfly features its artistic director and soprano Nancy Yuen in the lead role of Cio-Cio-San.

PHOTO: CHRIS P. LIM

But Yuen also delivers moments of sheer vocal delight. After sulking in Pinkerton’s absence with morose passages, Cio-Cio-San, along with her maid Suzuki (played wonderfully by the mezzo-soprano Yuka Kobayashi), perform a fanciful Flower Duet that brings out the best in the two voices.

In the opera’s powerful final act, too, Yuen holds court when reclaiming her own agency in a story that had so far only seen her embody the long-suffering wife.

In the play’s final act, the real potency of the minimalist set – likely also due to budget constraints – reveals itself. Only the set’s bare bones remain as Pinkerton’s return pops the bubbling fantasies that both had harboured of each other. Everything is now drenched in a grim monochrome after the extravagant swirls of colour in the opening act. 

Pinkerton and Cio-Cio-San’s worlds are muted and the evening hurtles towards its famous, tragic end. Treated less like a taxidermied butterfly and more like a freed and fluttering animal, Puccini’s opera manages still to carry its emotional force more than a century on. 

Book It/Madama Butterfly

Where: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place
When: July 3 and 4, 7.30pm
Admission: From $48 (Eligible for Culture Pass credits)
Info: str.sg/kBnn

More on this topic
Singapore Lyric Opera reinterprets Puccini’s ‘problematic’ Madama Butterfly
Sexist, racist, ageist: Singapore Lyric Opera updates Mozart’s The Magic Flute

Shawn Hoo is a journalist on the arts beat at The Straits Times. He covers books, theatre and the visual arts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.