Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore International Choral Festival

Yong Siew Toh Conservatory

Jul 16, 7.30pm

Victoria Concert Hall

Jul 19, 7.30pm

Esplanade Concert Hall

Jul 20, 7.30pm

The Singapore International Choral Festival (SICF), organised by One Choral Company and Rave Group, is now in its 10th edition. Led by artistic director Lim Ai Hooi, this year’s event attracted 73 choirs from all around the world, mostly from Southeast and East Asia, and as far-flung as Estonia, Czechia, Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

Its opening concert at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Concert Hall on July 16 was a showcase of Singaporean singing and composing talent. Combined voices from Edward Becharas Choir from Catholic High School (Kane Teo, choirmaster) and Maha Bodhi School Choir (Lee Wanrong) lifted the spirits with Kelly Tang’s First Light and Liong Kit Yeng’s Little Red Dot, both light and enjoyable songs.

One NJC Choir (Dawn Yin) from National Junior College polished off Ko Matsushita’s Everyone Song, before the festival’s resident chorus ONE Chamber Choir led by Lim Ai Hooi sang in the official languages. These included Juliette Lai’s arrangement of Burung Kakak Tua , Ken Steven’s Kendang Asmara (Drum Of Love), Goh Toh Chai’s Reminiscences Of Hainan (idiomatically in Hainanese) and further medleys in Mandarin and Tamil, with costumed dancers to boot.

With Call Me (Maybe Not) arranged by Cherie Chai and Harold Arlen’s Over The Rainbow, the plea for world peace was clearly enjoyed by the international and cosmopolitan audience in attendance.

The concert on July 19 was a showcase for special guest choir Cantus from Trondheim, Norway led by founder-director Tove Ramlo-Ystad. Cantus had garnered worldwide fame for singing the opening songs of Disney’s animated movie Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019).

Special guest choir Cantus from Trondheim, Norway led by founder-director Tove Ramlo-Ystad is famed for singing the opening songs of Disney’s animated movie Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019). PHOTO: TAN ZEXUN

Its two-hour programme of unaccompanied music was mostly in Norwegian, with folksong arrangements celebrating lore and legends of the Sami people from the northernmost reaches of Scandinavia.

Exhibiting a wide vocal range, the 27 women in delightfully colourful embroidered gowns enchanted with singing of haunting beauty. Pure evenness in unison passages contrasted with folk harmonies, including drone-like passages resounding with unspoken authenticity. More familiar were songs in English, like Kim Arnesen’s Even When He Is Silent and Knut Nystedt’s I Am My Brother’s Keeper.

After hearing Solveig’s Song from Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt rendered with much poignancy and love, the famous orchestral version seemed almost superfluous. Eva Holm Foosnaes’ Solveig, a fantasy on its motifs and other Henrik Ibsen / Grieg inspirations was more than just a clever elaboration on original source material.

And who was not waiting for the “na na na heya na” chants (or joiks) from Frode Fjellheim and Christoph Beck’s Vuelie, which memorably opened Frozen? That and Trygve Broske’s Ratatoskr, about the playful squirrel of Norse mythology, were just some moments that made for a most charming show.

The festival’s finale on July 20 July saw seven top choirs from different ensemble categories vying for the Grand Prix. Unlike previous years, there was no Singaporean representation. However, the three choirs from Indonesia, and two each from China and Hong Kong were uniformly excellent in deportment and presentation.

Young men from St Joseph’s College and Diocesan Boys’ School (both Hong Kong) sang a multilingual programme. PHOTO: ALOYSIUS LIM

The young children from Rhyme Of River Children’s Choir (China) and OCT Primary School Choir (China) stood out with their discipline and cuteness factor in a variety of repertoire. The Indonesian choirs, Yogyakarta Maizan Singers, Achievers Choir SMA Darma Yudha and PSM Universitas Indonesia Paragita, were colourfully and festively attired with singing of brightness and joy that matched their outfits.

Young men in smart blazers from St Joseph’s College and Diocesan Boys’ School (both Hong Kong) made themselves heard in Cantonese, Haitian Creole, French and English. However, it was the latter in Get Your Happy Days On Medley arranged by Aaron Dale, led by Felix Shuen which infectiously stole the show and ultimately netted the Grand Prix awarded by a panel of 12 international judges.

Next year’s SIFC could not come sooner.