Straitstimes.com header logo

Dance review

Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre returns to classic scene design in nostalgia-filled production

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ye - Echoes Beyond Time was an ode to the forgotten, from the role of women to the art of paper cutting.

Ye - Echoes Beyond Time was an ode to the forgotten, from the role of women to the art of paper cutting.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE DANCE THEATRE

Melissa Quek

  • Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre's Ye - Echoes Beyond Time returns to classic scenic design, avoiding modern projections for simpler elements like scarves and shadow play.
  • Ah Ma (Grandma) highlights the silent contributions of women in nation-building with emotional duets and iconic songs, evoking deep nostalgia and reflection.
  • Cut: Through Shadows And Light celebrates traditional Chinese paper cutting through choreography, set, and costumes.

AI generated

Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre
Sept 19, 7.45pm 
Drama Centre Theatre

Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre’s nostalgia-filled Ye - Echoes Beyond Time provides a whimsical counterpoint to the current AI chatter and screen-based existence of an automated daily grind. Gone are the animated projections and LED screens that lately have become the norm in many large-scale classical dance performances. This is a return to classic scenic design elements such as a long scarf extending and dancing in the breeze created by metal floor fans in creative director Benedict Soh’s Ah Ma (Grandma) and some charming shadow-play in artistic director Jenny Neo’s Cut: Through Shadows And Light.  

See more on

Dance review

Dance

Performing arts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.