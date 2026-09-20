Dance review
Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre returns to classic scene design in nostalgia-filled production
Melissa Quek
- Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre's Ye - Echoes Beyond Time returns to classic scenic design, avoiding modern projections for simpler elements like scarves and shadow play.
- Ah Ma (Grandma) highlights the silent contributions of women in nation-building with emotional duets and iconic songs, evoking deep nostalgia and reflection.
- Cut: Through Shadows And Light celebrates traditional Chinese paper cutting through choreography, set, and costumes.
AI generated
Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre
Sept 19, 7.45pm
Drama Centre Theatre
Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre’s nostalgia-filled Ye - Echoes Beyond Time provides a whimsical counterpoint to the current AI chatter and screen-based existence of an automated daily grind. Gone are the animated projections and LED screens that lately have become the norm in many large-scale classical dance performances. This is a return to classic scenic design elements such as a long scarf extending and dancing in the breeze created by metal floor fans in creative director Benedict Soh’s Ah Ma (Grandma) and some charming shadow-play in artistic director Jenny Neo’s Cut: Through Shadows And Light.