Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre returns to classic scene design in nostalgia-filled production

Ye - Echoes Beyond Time was an ode to the forgotten, from the role of women to the art of paper cutting.

Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre

Sept 19, 7.45pm

Drama Centre Theatre

Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre’s nostalgia-filled Ye - Echoes Beyond Time provides a whimsical counterpoint to the current AI chatter and screen-based existence of an automated daily grind. Gone are the animated projections and LED screens that lately have become the norm in many large-scale classical dance performances. T his is a return to classic scenic design elements such as a long scarf extending and dancing in the breeze created by metal floor fans in creative director Benedict Soh’s Ah Ma (Grandma) and some charming shadow-play in artistic director Jenny Neo’s Cut: Through Shadows And Light.