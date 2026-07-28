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Singapore curator Low Kee Hong will helm the Biennale of Sydney in 2028.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean curator Low Kee Hong, the founding director of the Singapore Biennale, has been appointed the artistic director of the 26th Biennale of Sydney in 2028.

The Biennale of Sydney, Australia’s largest contemporary art festival and the third-oldest biennial in the world, made the announcement on July 28.

This makes Low the second Singapore curator appointed to helm a major international biennial in the past week, after Singapore Art Museum chief curator Shabbir Hussain Mustafa was appointed to Japan’s Aichi Triennale 2028 on July 24.

Low said in a statement: “I am thrilled. Sydney is a city of extraordinary energy, creativity and diversity, and the Biennale offers a unique platform to bring artists and audiences together in ways that are both meaningful and unexpected.

“My hope is to create an edition that feels generous, proposing new ways of assembly and rebuilding communities and celebrating our capacity for joy in these challenging times.”

Low is currently based in the United Kingdom as the creative director of Factory International, the landmark cultural venue in Manchester that opened in 2023.

He is fresh from curating a major exhibition there by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, Button Up!, where Ai also completed his first 24-hour performance re-enacting his 81-day detention in China in 2011.

Officially arrested over tax evasion and economic crimes, Ai was said to have been kept in a windowless cell smaller than 4m by 4m in size, and had to salute and ask for permission even to drink a glass of water.

Low left Singapore in 2014, when he became the head of theatre for Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District. Before that he was artistic director of the Singapore Arts Festival, now Singapore International Festival of Arts, and erstwhile associate artistic director of home-grown theatre company TheatreWorks, now T:>Works.

The Biennale of Sydney attracts about 800,000 people annually and has been a key event on the international art calendar since it started in 1973, spanning art, performance, literature, music, food, fashion and nature.

Biennale of Sydney chief executive officer Barbara Moore said Low will bring to the festival “warmth and kindness”.

Australia’s minister for the arts John Graham welcomed Low’s appointment: “He has made a career out of curating fun and joyous creative programs that bring people together, activate unexpected spaces and transforming cities – from Singapore to Hong Kong to Manchester, and next, Sydney.”

The previous artistic director for the biennale was Emirati Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, who also directed the Aichi Triennale in 2025.