Singapore arts guide (Sept 9 to 20): Arts group Tangent Moves plays Hildegard von Bingen, Aphex Twin

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Tangent Moves brings its unique blend of classical and modern to Flock at Kampong Java on Sept 12.

Different: Drift

Adventurous music lovers will want to make a beeline for this, the third of a series of gigs by Tangent Moves, the arts initiative set up by late musician Lionel Tan.

In keeping with the curiosity-driven, experimental approach that characterised the previous two editions at Pasir Panjang Power Station in 2022 and 2026, this latest concert brings together classical strings, keys and harp in a live performance shaped by audio mixing.

The maestro for the evening is composer-sound artist Mervin Wong, who oversees an ambitious programme spanning eight centuries of music.

On the cards are chants by 12th-century German abbess Hildegard von Bingen and German composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s Baroque constructions, along with the elegant contemplations of French composers Gabriel Faure and Erik Satie. The repetitions of American composer Philip Glass will get a workout as well as, more unexpectedly, the ambient tracks of English musicians Brian Eno and Aphex Twin.

The gig is also a chance to check out Flock, the long-gestating string of renovated heritage houses in Kampong Java Road intended as an alternative arts venue. The rooms here offer surprisingly decent acoustics for small-scale gigs.

Beware, though. There is a ton of construction going on along the stretch, so it is best to take public transport.

The closest parking option is KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Where: Flock at Kampong Java, 52 Kampong Java Road

When: Sept 12, 7.30pm; doors open at 7pm

Admission: $68 for one ticket, $48 each for a pair, $43 each for groups of three or more from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg). Eligible for Culture Pass credits

Info: str.sg/x3ca

Art

(From left) Chu Chung-heng, Tseng Kuo-chen and Pu Hsueh-liang in the 2023 production of Art. PHOTO: JACK YAM

Get ready for a rollicking uncle fest as Taiwanese stage and screen stars Pu Hsueh-liang, Chu Chung-heng and Tseng Kuo-chen reunite on the Esplanade stage in the Mandarin translation of French playwright Yasmina Reza’s Art.

This production by Godot Theatre Company first came to Singapore in 2023 as part of the arts centre’s annual Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts. Straits Times reviewer Shawn Hoo noted that this production “hits every comedic beat in a relentlessly uproarious, breezily entertaining Mandarin translation”.

Chu plays Zhao Zhong-jie, a modern art fan who splurges NT$8 million (S$321,000) on a white-on-white painting which the more conservative art lover Sun Liang-qun (Pu) promptly calls “dog s**t”.

Tseng’s peace-making Qian Guo-ming is stuck between the two warring friends and the trio’s bonds are put to the test as an aesthetic clash leads to deeper conflict over loyalty and friendship.

And this is a public service announcement for theatre fans: Unlike Reza’s brisk 90-minute original, this meticulous translation by Liang Chi-ming runs to 135 minutes.

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Sept 18 to 20, 8pm (Friday and Saturday); 3pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Admission: $48 to $158 from Sistic

Info: str.sg/5pKE

Pretty Ugly

Theatremaker Theo Chen is restaging his one-man cabaret Pretty Ugly. PHOTO: LIM SHIEN HIAN

Young theatremaker Theo Chen is restaging his one-man cabaret show after debuting it in Singapore in January and touring it to the Sydney Fringe Festival in early September. After its second Singapore run, it will be going to London’s indie theatre venue, Camden People’s Theatre, in October.

Pretty Ugly is a deeply personal exploration of queer identity, delving into issues of self-esteem and body image. Chen tells his story from the perspective of a Gen Z theatre kid, weaving favourite Broadway standards sung live with personal anecdotes.

About why he was motivated to make the work, he says: “I came to a point in my life where I realised that the negative self-perception I felt about the way I looked was holding me back.

“Talking to people around me, including those I perceived as beautiful, I was surprised to find that they themselves didn’t think they were attractive. So, I made this show to investigate the question, ‘Where did these feelings come from and what can I do to change them?’”

Where: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane

When: Sept 10 to 12, 7.30pm

Admission: $30 from Eventbrite

Info: str.sg/BBMx