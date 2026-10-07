Singapore arts guide (Oct 7 to 25): 25 years of Singapore photography across seven exhibitions

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A rare selection of 63 photographs taken by acclaimed film-maker and artist Tan Pin Pin in the early 1990s will be featured at the 10th edition of the Singapore International Photography Festival.

10th Singapore International Photography Festival

What does Singapore photography look like in the first quarter of the 21st century? An ambitious survey taking place across seven exhibitions at the 10th Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF) will feature the photographic practices of 47 artists working in an age of abundant images.

The approaches at the seven exhibitions in Shifting Images: Photography From Singapore 2000-2025 provide varied entry points into the topic.

At Figment Club House, artists engage with the aesthetics of colonial imagery. Questions of gender and intimacy are posed at the SingPost Geylang Post Office. Meanwhile, the Guoco Midtown Public Art Wall features artists’ takes on Singapore’s urbanisation, including Darren Soh’s iconic 2004 nocturnal landscape series While You Were Sleeping.

The festival, which is led by artistic director Gwen Lee and runs from Oct 16 to Jan 31, 2027, is themed In My End Is My Beginning, a reference to poet T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets. It will also feature a solo exhibition Singapore Index by acclaimed film-maker Tan Pin Pin. On show are not her poetic and observational films, but a selection of 63 photographs Tan had taken in 1991 documenting the social fabric of Singapore.

Tan, who had snapped close to 2,800 photographs in 12 months when she returned to Singapore after studying abroad, says in a media statement: “I call this series Singapore Index because I was systematically documenting Singapore through its events and rituals. I went all over the country to funerals, weddings, school excursions, the void deck. I had been a schoolgirl when I left, and came back as a young adult, and I wanted to be in those spaces to see what Singapore was like for myself.”

Tan’s solo takes place at Shop-House by Deck , which will also feature exhibitions of photobooks by Singaporean and international artists.

Where: Multiple venues

When: Oct 16 to Jan 31, 2027; various timings

Admission: Free and ticket ed

Info: sipf.sg

In The Ether — The Rise Of Sanctuary Technologies

Google Maps Hacks (2020) by Simon Weckert at ArtScience Museum’s In The Ether – The Rise Of Sanctuary Technologies. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

The third edition of the ArtScience Museum’s science and technology festival is themed curiously around “sanctuary technologies”, which it defines as experiments to use technology “to give people greater choice and autonomy”. The proposition is a timely one, as global tech leaders warn against doomsday by artificial intelligence even as they accelerate the technology’s expansion.

The programmes in the festival, thankfully, offer a much more humanist approach to AI. It runs till Dec 6 at various venues at the ArtScience Museum.

In Simon Weckert’s mixed media installation Google Maps Hacks (2020), the German artist lugs a wagon of 99 smartphones through the streets of Berlin to create a brief traffic congestion on Google Maps, reflecting on the limits of digital systems in mapping reality. Meanwhile, Japanese artist Sputniko!’s two-channel video Drone In Search For A Four-Leaf Clover (2023), in which image-recognition software is used to search for the lucky four-leaf clovers, asks what happens when play is outsourced to the machine.

In an epoch in which human autonomy is increasingly outsourced to machines, the festival is also encouraging hands-on workshops in deconstructing technology. A recurring Make Your Own Chip workshop (Nov 23, 27, 29 and Dec 1) gives participants an opportunity to design a simple chip on the laptop with no engineering experience needed.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: Till Dec 6; 9am to 6pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/rLUc

Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap

Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap, now in its 18th year, returns on Oct 16 at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan. PHOTO: HOW DRAMA

How Drama’s well-loved interactive comic sketch show Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap, now into its 18th year, returns with another edition from Oct 16 at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre at Wild Rice @ Funan.

As usual, the show features 31 short plays in an hour, with performance order determined by audiences. The 2025 run featured general election memes, but audiences can expect more contemporary references in the 2026 show – from the Roxy Square wanton mee drama to the anticipated year-end concert by South Korean boy band BTS.

The ensemble includes Ross Nasir, Jo Tan, Teoh Jun Vinh, Fahim Murshed and newcomer Yeo Zhiyi. It is written by Melissa Sim and devised by the cast. The long-running series that started in 2008 has travelled to fringe festivals in the United States, France and Australia.

Where: Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: Oct 16 to 18 and Oct 23 to 25, various timings

Admission: $35, eligible for Culture Pass credits

Info: str.sg/qZwZ