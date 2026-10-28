Singapore arts guide (Oct 28 to Nov 8): Exhibitions, makers’ market and Singapore Clay Festival

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Veteran ceramicist Peter Low’s works are celebrated in a showcase at the Singapore Clay Festival.

Singapore Clay Festival

The sixth edition of the Singapore Clay Festival promises something for everyone, from the casual shopper looking for early Christmas gifts, to the amateur potter who wants to polish his or her skills, to the avid collector.

The Clay Makers’ Market, the biggest component of the festival, has offerings from more than 240 makers. There will be studios and makers from Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

The Singapore Clay Heritage showcases the works of veteran ceramicist Peter Low, the “teacher of masters”, who has taught generations of potters and makers.

His works draw inspiration from traditional Chinese motifs, from familiar cloud icons to lotuses, which are transposed onto contemporary forms.

Alongside this survey is the Shaping Clay exhibition, a juried selection of works by makers including award-winning artist Hiroko Mita, ceramist-educator Nelson Lim and artist Ong Kok Peng.

There will be more than 200 makers selling their wares at the Singapore Clay Festival. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CLAY FESTIVAL

Masterclasses are sold out, but those inspired to try their hand at clay-making can sign up for workshops (from $98 to $108) run by Studio GDMC. These workshops are suitable for both children and adults.

For those considering collecting ceramics, get tips at a talk on Nov 6.

Collectors David Chew and Bernadette Rankine will be joined by art adviser Kim Tay in a panel moderated by Seah Tzi-Yan.

Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Multipurpose Hall, Level 7, 1 Straits Boulevard

MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Shenton Way

When: Nov 6 and 7, 11am to 9pm; Nov 8, 11am to 6pm

Admission: From $10 for a single-day pass

Info: www.singaporeclayfest.com

SSO Organ Series: Phantoms And Organs

Composer-organist Phoon Yu’s A Transi For The Common Man features in the SSO’s Organ Series on Nov 1. PHOTO: GU WEI PHOTOGRAPHY

October is spooky season and classical music fans know what that means – a chance to hear the Victoria Concert Hall’s beautiful Klais organ in its full glory.

They will be glad to know that the SSO Organ Series is avoiding Bach’s much-overused Toccata And Fugue In D Minor in favour of the Prelude And Fugue In F Minor .

Technically, the concert is on Nov 1, but it is still Halloween weekend.

What is more intriguing is the Asian slant to this programme, which will spotlight two works by Singaporean composer Phoon Yu, who is also the featured organist. His work A Transi For The Common Man will feature pipa player Jeremy Wong. In What The Next-door Neighbour Saw, Phoon has composed a new take on the gruesome Chinese horror classic The Painted Skin.

Pipa player Jeremy Wong will perform with composer Phoon Yu for the SSO’s Organ Series. PHOTO: TENG ENSEMBLE

The music for the evening will be accompanied by projections and mood lighting, so get ready for some chills and thrills.

Where: Victoria Concert Hall, 11 Empress Place

MRT: City Hall

When: Nov 1, 7.30pm

Admission: $20, $30

Info: str.sg/DdWr

Deepavali Open House

Catch free performances at the Indian Heritage Centre. PHOTO: INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE

The festive light-up at Little India is arguably the best one in town and, if you are headed there, drop by the Indian Heritage Centre, which has loads of events in the lead-up to Deepavali on Nov 9.

The miniature art painting workshops are already sold out, but there are plenty of other activities that will make it worth your while to head to the centre.

The free activities include making a mini mithai box to hold sweet treats or decorating a clay brooch in the classic peacock motif beloved of Indian art tradition. These activities are available on Saturdays, from 10am to 7pm, and Sundays, from 10am to 5pm.

There are also live performances scheduled between 11am and 6pm on weekends. But if you want to be sure to catch something, plan to be in the area by 6pm on Oct 31 for a dance collaboration between AKT and Gayathri Dance Academy. Then pop into the centre for a guided tour, which is on offer on Saturdays at 7pm.

Fashionistas curious about saris can also try on heirloom pieces at a booth where experts will be on hand to teach you how to tie the traditional dress properly.

Where: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane

MRT: Little India

When: Till Nov 8, 10am to 6pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, extended till 8pm on Saturdays; closed on Mondays

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/jUb9a