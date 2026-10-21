Singapore arts guide (Oct 21 to Nov 1): Look at Picasso with songs chosen by The Strokes frontman

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The team behind home exhibition No Straight Lines, on till Nov 1.

No Straight Lines

In 2025, art collector Justin Low, chief communications officer for Omnicom Media Group, ventured to do something mad – host an art exhibition in his home with gym mate Chua Ching Yi, co-founder of art resale platform Art Again.

The reception to that show, Everything And Nothing Has Changed, was so overwhelming that the initially one-off project now has a sequel, with a bigger third edition already being conceived for 2027.

No Straight Lines, featuring 13 gay artists from Singapore and around the world, is now on at Low’s condominium in Orchard till Nov 1, and looks set to more than double its 2026 log of over 200 visitors.

Low and Chua bring back five artists from the first edition and introduce eight new ones, with accompanying curatorial text by author Daryl Qilin Yam. There are ceramic jockstraps, commissioned to go with Singapore orchids; immortalised paintings of disappearing nudes sent via online apps like Snapchat; and even camo paint sketches on a lamp crafted from hollowed-out bread.

Artists featured include Richie Nath and Alvin Ong. PHOTO: THE INDEPENDENT PEOPLE

At the centre is a “shrine” of works by Singapore painter Alvin Ong, whose gung-ho commitment to the show convinced others to join the roster in 2025. He has challenged himself to experiment with the new medium of bread lampshades, transforming a charred line on toast into a coarse trail of hair on the torso.

Myanmar artist Richie Nath, with his vivid engagement with Western art, contributes an Orientalist Art Deco painting that subverts racial relations in colonial Rangoon in 1930 – a political statement in the aesthetic of an old-school advertising poster.

In the previous edition, tattoo artist-turned-artist Jihoon Cha subjected his anonymous muscular men to the rigours of the gym. Now, they are in various stages of repose in South Korean mogyoktang, or heated public bathhouses, all sexual intrigue with their surreptitious eyes.

Low says there is greater acceptance of queer art now, especially after the repeal of Section 377A in 2022.

In 2025, a mother took her child to the show and used it as an opportunity for education, waving away his caveats that the material required sensitive treatment.

The home show includes jockstraps and scenes of cartoon men in public bathhouses. PHOTO: THE INDEPENDENT PEOPLE

“I felt that if they had been the only visitors, it would have made it all worth the time,” Low says, adding that sales of about half the works in 2025 allowed him to break even, though the shipment of unsold works back to artists meant he finally suffered a loss.

This edition, Low and Chua are giving visitors the option of contributing $20 for a postcard by Ong and an opportunity to enter a raffle.

Winners get caps emblazoned by Ong.

Where: 26 Paterson Road, unit number will be given after an appointment has been made

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Nov 1; Thursdays to Sundays, by appointment

Admission: Free

Info: Make an appointment at The Independent People’s Instagram (@the.independent.people)

The Singapore Masters Show 2026

Spot musical motifs in the paintings of the old masters and listen to a playlist curated by The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas at Opera Gallery’s show. PHOTO: OPERA GALLERY

Opera Gallery has scored a coup by getting American rock band The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas – self-described as “an international person of musical pertinence” – to curate a soundtrack for its annual masters show.

Visitors to the Ion Orchard gallery can immerse themselves in four distinct soundscapes, while playing a game of spot-the-musical-motif in paintings.

Might the marks on a Marc Chagall sleeve be musical notations? Fernand Leger definitely paints a Cubist record player.

Graffiti guerrilla artist Banksy reproduces the gramophone brand HMV’s logo with spray paint, except the dog Nipper now aims a bazooka at the sound device.

Curators at the gallery had the idea of spicing up its year-end masters show by pairing works of art with music, and collaborated with partners like Steinway & Sons to populate the space with instruments and speakers.

The Jazz club section, for example, goes with experts of gestural improvisation like Willem de Kooning, while The Stage – with drum and electric guitar set-up – is dedicated to the devotees of spectacle. Pop artist Andy Warhol has a Pinocchio work so large that the canvas had to be stretched over its frame in the space.

Pinocchio With Tyres by Andy Warhol was so large that the canvas was delivered rolled-up and stretched in the gallery. PHOTO OPERA GALLERY

Assistant gallery manager Fiona Heung says of the recording studio section that includes Pablo Picasso and a Roy Lichtenstein reinterpretation of a mobile by Alexander Calder: “These artists are remaking different art works, just like one would in a recording studio. They are putting different visual languages together to see what works, like in music when you sample different tracks and arrive at your own rendition.”

Casablancas, whose song selections range from 19th-century German composer Richard Wagner to The Velvet Underground songwriter Lou Reed, says in an interview with Opera Gallery that art can give music new life too.

“Certain songs may be underappreciated, but when they are used in a movie or an ad, you gain a new appreciation for it. When music or painting works through different eras, that’s what makes great art.”

Where: Opera Gallery, 02-16 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

MRT: Orchard

When: Till Nov 1, 11am to 8pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/oL5u3

Opera 101: The Supernatural In Opera

Be ready to be spooked at Lirica Arts’ Opera 101: The Supernatural In Opera recital. PHOTO: LIRICA ARTS

This Halloween, have your fill of the spooky with a side of educational at a special performance-lectur e by performing arts group Lirica Arts.

As part of its Opera 101 series, it is combining live performance with accessible commentary to introduce audiences to the devils, witches, spirits and other unspeakable forces that have haunted famous operatic works.

Be prepared to dive into excerpts by composers Giuseppe Verdi, Hector Berlioz and Antonin Dvorak, among others. It is also a chance to understand theatrical practice, as performers show how they can instantaneously conjure atmosphere and suspense befitting of the supernatural.

Cur ated by Shridar Mani, with Daniel Fong as lecturer and researcher, it features soprano Xiong Yufei, mezzo-soprano Kridhima Siriwattanakamol, tenor Shaun Lee and baritone Martin Ng, accompanied by pianist Beatrice Lin.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade/Promenade

When: Nov 1, 4pm

Admission: $48 to $68 (eligible for SG Culture Pass credits)

Info: str.sg/qkzV