Singapore arts guide (Oct 14 to Dec 6): Objectifs organises first short-film festival

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Objectifs – Centre for Photography & Film in Waterloo Street is organising a short film festival which runs parallel to the 2026 Singapore International Film Festival.

Objectifs Short Film Festival 2026: Normal Is An Illusion

It has been an uplifting year for Singapore cinephiles, with indie cinema Filmhouse opening its doors and a promising 37th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) on the way.

Now, Objectifs has added a new festival dedicated to the craft of short film-making that runs parallel to SGIFF.

The photography centre playfully describes the overlap as an “unofficial Singapore Film Week”.

Short films are the ideal medium for questioning and subverting ideas of normality, as they so often defy what a “normal” film should look like, both in runtime and narrative structure.

Freed from the expectations of a feature-length arc, a short film can explore a concept or play with a theme for its own sake, with or without a plot.

It is apt, then, that Objectifs’ first short film festival bears the tagline Normal Is An Illusion.

The headline draw is Image & Memory: Early Works Of Hirokazu Kore-eda, a Sunday-afternoon screening of the veteran director’s rarely seen early shorts. The auteur of Japanese cinema, who will receive SGIFF’s Cinema Honorary Award in 2026, is best known for the Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters (2018). He will attend the post-screening conversation.

The festival opens with Hypnotic Bursts, a screening of short films by French directing duo Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel.

The film-makers are known for blending cinema with digital art, video game aesthetics and reflections on political and social issues.

The second weekend opens with NeW Wave, a showcase of emerging Japanese animators. The weekend’s late-night offering is a retrospective of the works of Malaysian-American film-maker Azian Nurudin.

Wicked Times: The Compiled Tapes is a series of 12 films made between 1986 and 2001, documenting queer communities in San Francisco.

The festival will also serve as a launch pad for the film community. FreshTake! will screen student work, and a script lab for emerging South-east Asian film-makers will run throughout.

It closes with a film-themed edition of the centre’s Saturdate programme, including flea market stalls, open studio sessions with artists-in-residence Alia Alkaff, Jun!yi Min and Lizzie Wee, as well as workshops.

Where: Various venues

When: Oct 22 to 31, various timings

Admission: $10 a ticket; $40 a pass

Info: str.sg/naE5

Worlds In Motion: People, Ideas, Objects In South-east Asian Art

Supachai Areerungruang's IV: The Return, 2026, oil paint mixed with cinnamon powder on linen, 100cm x 100cm. The painting is on show in the group exhibition at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SUPACHAI AREERUNGRUANG

Artists from Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar come together in this Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, University of the Arts Singapore exhibition, which treats art as something encountered through the senses, using sight, sound, touch and taste.

The works range from creative takes on heritage to reflections on contemporary social issues, with a spotlight on emerging practices in the region.

Among the artists featured is Malaysian contemporary artist Ivan Lam. The exhibition showcases works from his Blind Side series. Created in collaboration with the Malaysian Association for the Blind, the series invites visitors to experience colour through touch.

Brightly coloured, resin-coated canvases embossed in Braille describe colours through sensory associations – such as smell or taste – prompting visitors to reconsider how perception differs across communities. The same work of art can be legible to one person but inaccessible to another.

Also featured is Thai artist Atithep Chaetnalao’s Ethnics Cultural Art Toy: When Art Toys Tell The Stories Of Ethnicities, a series of eight figurines that reimagine cultural traditions like the Hungry Ghost Festival through the playful, contemporary aesthetic of Pop Mart collectibles.

The exhibition promises an exploration of South-east Asian art as something organic, shared, and experienced differently by each visitor.

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, NAFA Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street

When: Oct 14 to Dec 6, 2026; 11am to 7pm daily; closed on Mondays and public holidays

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/fUzu

Life On Land’s Edge – A Cinematic Concert Celebrating Birds

The Bowerbird Collective will perform a concert celebrating birds. PHOTO: THE BOWERBIRD COLLECTIVE

How can art respond to environmental crises? Recent forest clearances both locally and regionally have renewed public interest in and debate about the animal ecologies affected by human impact on the environment.

Few creatures illustrate the stakes better than birds, and this new concert by The Bowerbird Collective aims to spotlight their stories.

Life On Land’s Edge follows migratory birds as they connect continents and cultures. Drawing on art, science and music history, the concert pairs footage and immersive soundscapes with the performance of two musicians from Australia: violinist and vocalist Simone Slattery and cellist Anthony Albrecht, together known as The Bowerbird Collective.

Formed in 2017, the collective counts the late conservationist Jane Goodall among its patrons. The concert will be the collective’s Asia debut.

Its 60-minute programme mixes works by Philip Glass, Antonio Vivaldi and Dai Fujikura with new original commissions by BirdLife Australia. There will be a short audience Q & A after the concert.

Life On Land’s Edge won a 2022 Independent Arts Foundation Award for Innovation. The collective’s ARIA-nominated album Songs Of Disappearance was an audio project and conservation campaign featuring the recorded calls of endangered bird species. It once outranked Taylor Swift on Australia’s pop charts.

Where: Victoria Concert Hall

When: Oct 22, 7.30pm

Admission: From $40

Info: str.sg/Fss7