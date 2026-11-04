Singapore arts guide (Nov 6 and 7): Say goodbye to Singapore’s last sawmill in Sungei Kadut

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Co-founder Kenny Lek of outreach group Pasarfish laying out a local seafood meal at OH! Open House’s first edition of Departures.

Departures by OH! Open House

Life in Singapore can feel like one lament for lost space after another. But independent arts organisation OH! Open House is venturing to do something more than mourn on social media, bringing its artistic practice to bear on ever-disappearing places of heritage and history.

A new series called Departures is an ad hoc activation that invites people to spend a few hours of their time thinking about what Singapore loses in its remorseless pursuit of the pragmatic, beginning with kelongs and the country’s last sawmill, Sin Siong Lim Sawmill.

The first edition mourning kelongs took place in late October, when Maureen Ng, over a meal of local seafood, shared her and her late husband Timothy Ng’s uphill efforts at operating Kelong E63. With her husband’s death, Ng is selling off Kelong E63. The couple lost as much as $2 million annually to keep the kelong afloat.

The meal of sea bass, red snapper, anchovy salad, nasi goreng and tilapia and laksa canape was prepared by Kenny Lek, co-founder of outreach group Pasarfish, and eaten with the hands, gloves on.

On Nov 7, artists Robert Zhao Renhui and Lewis Choo will take visitors to Sin Siong Lim Sawmill in Sungei Kadut, where photography, sculpture and ceramics will commingle with a century of wood processing. The sawmill is ceasing operations in December.

OH! deputy director Lim Su Pei says the series is not just about nostalgia. “We are not arguing that every old building, business or way of life should be preserved exactly as it is,” she says. “Change is necessary, but we should also ask what it means for the people, knowledge and practices connected to these places, and whether some of them still have a role to play in Singapore’s future.”

OH! is not setting a target for the number of editions each year. Departures should not be “a checklist of disappearing places” but will allow the group to respond quickly to places earmarked for redevelopment, especially when time is of the essence.

The third edition in 2027 is centred on a vinyl shop in Golden Mile.

Where: Sin Siong Lim Sawmill, 2 Sungei Kadut Street 5, Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate (two-way transport available from Yew Tee MRT station, departing 15 minutes before each session)

When: Nov 7, 9am to 11am, 1pm to 3pm, 4pm to 6pm

Admission: $68

Info: str.sg/xZ9dp

Pan by T.H.E Dance Company

Pan is choreographed by T.H.E Dance Company’s founding artistic director Kuik Swee Boon and South Korean choreographer Kim Jae-duk. PHOTO: T.H.E DANCE COMPANY

It premiered online during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and later received Best Performance at the Asian Art Awards at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, and now, dance work Pan will be staged live for Singapore audiences for the first time on Nov 6 and 7.

The two-part work is choreographed by T.H.E Dance Company founding artistic director Kuik Swee Boon and South Korean choreographer Kim Jae-duk, and partially set to the music of Taiwanese musician Wang Yu-Jun, reflecting on cultural exchange.

Pan draws from the Chinese creation myth of Pangu, a giant whose body fragments into various elements of nature. The artistes want it to be a metaphor for the ways motifs flow across cultures as a creative force. A wheelchair dancer has also been integrated into the high-intensity choreography.

Reviewing the 2021 production, Straits Times writer Melissa Quek described the dancers as “tightly wound springs” pulsing, but also constantly assembling and dissolving.

Kuik says that Pan is an invitation to reflect on the complex identities people inherit and choose. “We hope audiences leave not with definitive answers, but with a deeper curiosity about how we express our owned culture and how we connect across cultures,” he says.

Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard

When: Nov 6, 3pm; Nov 7, 7.30pm

Admission: $45, with concessions available

Info: str.sg/9w49

From Solo To Dialogue – Dang Thai Son and Ewa Poblocka

Vietnamese-Canadian pianist Dang Thai Son. PHOTO: UNG RUEY LOON

Not one, but two expert Chopin interpreters will put on a show at Esplanade Concert Hall on Nov 7.

Vietnamese-Canadian pianist Dang Thai Son and Polish pianist Ewa Poblocka are both laureates of the 10th International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw in 1980, later invited to be part of the pedigreed competition’s jury.

They will play a programme of four-hand musical dialogue, running through a rich repertoire of piano written to be played by two, either on a single piano or two simultaneously. Classical music greats Mozart, Schubert, Chopin and Poulenc have written for the form, which was popularised in the 18th century.

Polish pianist Ewa Poblocka. PHOTO: BARTEK BARCZYK

Dang, the gold medallist in the 1980 competition, will also play pieces by Catalan composer Frederic Mompou and Chopin solo in the first half of the recital, including Chopin’s widely played staples Ballade No. 1 In G Minor and Nocturne In B Flat Minor.

The performance is presented by classical music presenter Altenburg Arts and marks the two pianists’ first reunion in 16 years.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Nov 7, 7.30pm

Admission: From $48

Info: str.sg/xc52