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In Inside One Nien, Lindy Lee’s second solo exhibition in Singapore, the Australian artist brings elements of nature and chance.

Lindy Lee: Inside One Nien

Few visual artists let the forces of rain, fire and metal shape their works.

In Inside One Nien, Lindy Lee’s second solo exhibition in Singapore, the Australian artist brings elements of nature and chance to Sullivan+Strumpf, with works made in 2026.

The largest work stretches more than 3m and resembles an abstract topographical map. Earth, Mountains And Rivers is assembled from 75 flung-bronze elements, arranged in the shape of an oval across the wall.

Flung bronze is Lee’s signature sculptural technique. Inspired by Chinese flung-ink calligraphy, the artist throws molten metal onto the ground to capture an unrepeatable moment of chance in hardened metal.

That sense of surrender runs through the show’s paper works, made with Chinese ink, rain and fire. From afar, some works might pass for old parchment chewed through by insects. Up close, the holes burned by fire and the bleed of ink and water resemble constellations or craters.

Born in Brisbane in 1954, Lee has drawn on her Chinese heritage and on Taoism and Buddhism, which emphasise humanity’s closeness to nature, over more than four decades of practice.

She says in a statement: “In order to enter the work, I have to let go of the ego self, let go of all preconceptions, be open and receptive to the world.”

Where: Sullivan+Strumpf Singapore, 1M Yong Siak Street

When: Till Dec 12; Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10am to 6pm; Sundays, 10am to 3pm

MRT: Tiong Bahru

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/JduEX

Temenggong-SG-Creatives 2026: The Sound Of Words

In Temenggong-SG-Creatives’ new showcase, three artists who have lived and worked with language for decades explore how words sound. PHOTO: REIS LEE

People usually value words for what they express. In this Temenggong-SG-Creatives showcase, three artists who have lived and worked with language for decades explore how words sound.

The sixth edition of the annual exhibition invites creatives from different disciplines to make new work in the black-and-white colonial building at 28 Temenggong Road.

Novelist and former Nominated MP Simon Tay’s Questions In The Living features pulsing lights and ominous sounds as phrases from his writings, gathered with the help of artificial intelligence, flash across the walls like news headlines.

Tay says in a statement: “There is a sense of the living room as a comfortable place, and there are intrusions, symbolised by the projections, lights and sounds.” The room represents Singapore, open to the world yet sheltered from its crises.

Silence takes over in poet and cartoonist Gwee Li Sui’s The Noisy Room, which pairs three new poems with 12 ink portraits that he drew in dense, looping brush-pen strokes. The portraits appear to talk to one another, and to the visitor, but nothing can be heard.

The work was inspired by Gwee’s hearing loss from Meniere’s disease and the deaths of his father, mother and sister, all of whom are portrayed.

In a statement, he says: “Strangely, the people you love are still in your mind, imagination, thoughts and feelings, but they’re not there to talk with any more.”

Ong Kwee Nam, a former journalist turned traditional Chinese medicine physician, showcases 16 calligraphic works, ranging from couplets to multi-panel hanging scrolls. Tang-era poems, phrases and essays supply their texts, which he has written in four scripts including seal and clerical.

Viewers who cannot read Chinese need not worry because in a statement, Ong likens calligraphy to music, which can move listeners even if they do not understand the song’s language: “Those lines are not merely lines, but traces of sound.”

Where: 28 Temenggong Road

When: Nov 21 to 29, 12pm to 6pm; closed on Nov 23

MRT: HarbourFront

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/mZ4T

Love Potions & Co

Kuman Thong, portrayed by Vignesh Kumar Singh, in Love Potions & Co, a clowning-inspired performance about South-east Asian ghosts and black magic. PHOTO: JONATHAN TAN

Halloween may be over, but spooky stories are eternal. Theatre collective Translucent Bodies, helmed by performer Vignesh Kumar Singh, brings a striking blend of playful red nose clowning and South-east Asian black magic folklore in Love Potions & Co, staged at the Intercultural Theatre Institute.

Audiences meet a misfit, Kuman Thong, a golden effigy of a young boy traditionally believed to bring fortune, who works as an occultist’s assistant. He sets up a neighbourhood pop-up store of occult curiosities tailored to deviant desires and magical needs.

Written, co-directed and performed by Singh, the one-man show highlights the rare genre of theatrical red nose clowning, which he advocates for in Singapore and the wider region. It is not to be confused with children’s party clowns. Singh uses the form’s participatory, interactive nature to open space for vulnerability, failure, play and dialogue.

Through this lens, the show tackles contemporary themes of displacement in a rapidly urbanising, capitalist world.

Singh says in an e-mail: “The work reflects on how we deal with the ‘other’. The show also asks how fear shapes our decisions, and what inclusion costs.”

Where: Intercultural Theatre Institute, 11 Upper Wilkie Road

When: Nov 21, 3pm and 8pm

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

Admission: By donation

Info: str.sg/fysj