Singapore arts guide (Nov 13 to 15): Chat with Amanda Heng’s AI avatar

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Retired Singirl by Amanda Heng

For over two decades, Singaporean artist Amanda Heng has taken her kebaya-clad Singirl worldwide, from Dresden in Germany to Sungei Road Flea Market.

Under the project’s auspices, the Cultural Medallion recipient has made many artistic gestures to challenge the Singapore Girl’s demure look, including calling for women to submit pictures of their bare bums.

In 2026, Heng – now 74 – is “retiring” her iconic Singirl, turning her into a holographic artificial intelligence avatar that visitors to the National Gallery Singapore (NGS) can chat with until 2030.

Retired Singirl is modelled on Heng’s likeness and is an experiment in finding new ways to archive Heng’s art, which are often ephemeral live performances.

Those who interact with Heng’s avatar will find that it s current version is not quite a substitute for interacting with the vivacious artist herself. Retired Singirl pauses too long for a response, rubs her hands together unnaturally and wants to talk only about Heng’s archive.

But the avatar’s cautiousness is less a bug than a reflection of how Heng – together with curator Kathleen Ditzig – is thinking through what technology can and should not do.

“We wanted to change the general ideas that you get from commercially created robots – that everything has to be ideal, that they have to speak perfectly and be very courteous,” Heng tells The Straits Times in a media preview of her work, commissioned for Singapore Stories: Pathways & Detours In Art exhibition.

Perhaps it is because Heng is such an outsider to the tech world that she refuses to accept the exaggerated assumptions of utopian or dystopian AI.

In an era of easy large language models trained on seemingly unlimited and stolen data sets, Heng’s approach to artificial intelligence is decidedly counter-intuitive.

A perfect set of teeth is not difficult for AI today, but Heng has insisted on using her real, imperfect set of teeth. Instead of drawing on copious amounts of data, she has instead focused it on her artistic archive from her projects Let’s Chat, Let’s Chat Further and Singirl.

Hong Kong- and Singapore-based Pantheon Lab, known for making digital humans for clients like SBS Transit, is behind the technology.

The question of rights to one’s likeness and avatar is a tricky question in art law today. NGS has engaged Melbourne-based art lawyer Alana Kushnir to draw up a contract that allows the museum to be an intermediary between Heng, who licenses her data and holds the intellectual property, and Pantheon, which has to respect these rights. It is a different paradigm from the prevailing free-for-all grab.

Retired Singirl will, of course, change tremendously between now and 2030 as a living archive. She may yet improve in her retirement, along with technology’s advancements, Heng’s input and audience interaction.

Where: Digital Immersive Space at City Hall Wing, Level 2, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road

When: Nov 13, 2026 until 2030; 10am to 7pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: nationalgallery.sg/SingaporeStories

WEIGHT by Zhang Fuming

The artwork Fern (2026) is on show at Young Artist Award recipient Zhang Fuming's solo WEIGHT. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHANG FUMING

In woodcut and printmaking, the final image is often prized as the sole reward for labouring over a block in painstaking detail. Not in Young Artist Award recipient Zhang Fuming’s latest solo WEIGHT, which turns up other rewards in the process of making a woodcut.

In Yield (2025 to 2026), a triptych of carved plywood leans on the walls like monuments to time. Zhang has been carving what he calls “boredom marks” on these large matrices for over eight years at his Goodman Arts Centre studio and the work is less about producing an image than discovering how time is marked on the surface.

In Remainder (2011 to 2026), Zhang stacks the carved matrices as a way of inviting audiences to question what remains in the artist’s hands after an image is printed. Around the cavernous gallery, you hear the satisfying ASMR of Pressure Study (2026), a video work that sees Zhang make elementary carving marks on a surface.

Not that there are no printed images. Zhang’s alluring prints are mostly large close-ups of ordinary things – a toy his child plays with, the gaping mouth of an electric fan, a potted fern whose growth is curated but contained. But even those defy the logic of printmaking – his works are usually unique impressions instead of printed in several editions. Zhang, in a media preview, says he prefers the imperfections and element of chance in printing.

Prices of artworks begin from $5,800. Zhang, a Lasalle graduate, is contributing half of the proceeds from artwork sales to the loveLasalle Education Fund, which provides bursaries for students with financial needs.

Where: Gallery 1, Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street

When: Till Dec 15; Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm to 7pm; closed during public holidays and college closures

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/vtXg

A Sound Not Yet by RuanAtWorkz

A Sound Not Yet by RuanAtWorkz plays Nov 13 and 14 at 42 Waterloo Street. PHOTO: AIDEN LEOW PICTURES

In a conventional performance, musicians and audiences often keep a respectful distance from one another.

Not in this recital, in which the stage is abolished and ruan player Neil Chua percolates among audience members, who can sit anywhere they please.

Chua, founder of RuanAtWorkz Musical Arts and a graduate of the prestigious Shanghai Conservatory of Music, has had moments in which the boundary between his Chinese plucked string instrument and himself dissolved. Naturally, he started asking: “What about the boundary between me and the audience, and between the audience members?”

A Sound Not Yet, a 45-minute recital with no fixed seats, ventures a preliminary answer. Accommodating 40 people per show, audiences leave their shoes at the door and, once in the space, light is the sole visual element.

Says Chua: “Don’t expect a melody to follow. What you’ll hear is sound coming closer and moving away. I leave a little room around each note on the ruan. That’s a choice, not a flaw. A few small motifs return and change, but they never join into a complete tune. Tension builds and loosens, and there are long stretches of quiet.”

No prior experience of Chinese music or the ruan is needed to savour the solo theatrical performance. Chua adds: “Wherever you sit, you hear a version that belongs only to you.”

Where: 42 Waterloo Street Black Box, 42 Waterloo Street

When: Nov 13, 7.45pm; Nov 14, 3pm and 7.45pm

Admission: On a donation basis, with a suggested donation of $20

Info: Registration is required at ruanatworkz.com/asoundnotyet