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A Gaze In A World In Motion: Shui Tit Sing’s Journeys, Lens, And Modernity

When was the last time you looked at the ever-growing dumpster that is your iPhone album? Prestige Gallery’s new exhibition of Singapore artist Shui Tit Sing’s photos can be thought of through this lens, a scouring by curators of almost 10,000 photos the artist took in his life to discern his cultural curiosity and fundamental goofiness.

The gallery in Tanjong Pagar Distripark has in recent years engaged in a sustained project to systematically document and catalogue Shui’s practice during his life from 1914 to 1997. It did a Part I survey i n September 2025, pausing in the 1960s just before he settled on his signature teak sculptures and the historically important field trips he made with the art collective Ten Men Art Group.

This exhibition of 130 of his photos is an interlude, focusing on a medium Shui is not known for but which he obviously loved. The charismatic artist took “selfies” from interesting angles everywhere he went – slouched in front of an angled painting or camera mounted high to capture his elongated shadow.

He ran in an art circle that was chic and cool, and among his portraits of friends are international artists like Zao Wou-Ki. Shui had a penchant for the avant-garde, cutting up his photos into decontextualised vertical scrolls that he then arranged into collages by free association.

Curator Rick Shi and Prestige Gallery owner Audrey Zhang have taken it upon themselves to match some of Shui’s photos directly with his known paintings and sculptures. These are exhibited next to each other to reveal the workings of his imagination.

Zhang says the gallery has been actively reaching out to institutions in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong which have expressed keen interest in Shui, who was born in Guangdong, China, and moved to Singapore when he was 32.

She hopes the exhibition will have a chance to travel. “They want to see what happened to those who left not just to Europe and Japan, but also South-east Asia.”

Where: Prestige Gallery, 03-01 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar/HarbourFront

When: Till July 4, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), noon to 7pm (Sundays); closed on Mondays

Admission: Free

Info: prestigearts.com.sg

Timeless Resonance: Shostakovich 5 With Jaap Van Zweden & Himari

Japanese prodigy Himari Yoshimura is the soloist for the one-night concert. PHOTO: NARUYASU NABESHIMA

Taiwanese orchestra Evergreen Symphony Orchestra, known for its equal capacity for classical and Taiwanese folk music, is making its third visit to Singapore.

For one night only, it is performing Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ evocative Violin Concerto In D Minor with Japanese prodigy Himari Yoshimura as the soloist. The 15-year-old, who is the younge st fe male artist to have signed an exclusive contract with renowned record label Decca Classics, made her orchestral debut when she was six.

The second half of the programme will enlist her and the orchestra in the drama of Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, also in D Minor. Evergreen Symphony Orchestra’s artist-in-residence Jaap van Zweden conducts. The concert kicks off the orchestra’s international tour that will take them to Tokyo and Niigata in July and Osaka and Kyoto in October.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/Esplanade

When: June 28, 2.30pm

Admission: From $38

Info: str.sg/fByb

The Baba Wedding, Celebrating Peranakan Culture

The Baba Wedding, Celebrating Peranakan Culture at The Art Space SG. PHOTO: NICKSON NEOH

After a first photo exhibition in 2024 intent on amplifying the diversity of Chinese cultures, photographer Nickson Neoh is zooming in on the Peranakans , whose outsize representation has equal parts fascinated and mystified Singaporeans .

The Baba Wedding, Celebrating Peranakan Culture lovingly tracks the ornate customs and costumes of a single Baba- Nonya wedding – traditionally a 12-day affair that includes the Lap Chai or gift exchange, and Chiu Thau, the hair-combing rite.

Neoh, an executive photojournalist with Singapore daily Lianhe Zaobao, photographs the wedding of his long-time friend Nelson Li’s son in 2017. Li, who was the Peranakan culinary consultant for Mediacorp’s hit television series The Little Nyonya (2008), will give a talk on July 4 decrypting the rituals.

Some of the artefacts and heirlooms will also be on show, so visitors can admire their splendid craftsmanship up close.

Where: The Art Space SG, 66 Kallang Pudding Road

MRT: Boon Keng/Mattar

When: July 1 to 6, 11am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/nyLM