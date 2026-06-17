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Nilze Carvalho (left) and Gabrielle Cavassa will be performing at the Esplanade for the Jazz In July programme.

Jazz In July

The Esplanade’s longstanding Jazz In July programme is packed with solid picks.

Fans of Brazilian music will want to catch celebrated musician Nilze Carvalho on July 3 and 4.

Most people will be familiar with genres such as bossa nova and samba, but Carvalho made her name with choro, acknowledged as the first truly Brazilian pop music, a synthesis of European forms and Afro-Latin rhythms.

She has been playing the cavaquinho, a four-stringed instrument, since she was five. And she has added other instruments like the mandolin to her repertoire since stepping into a recording studio at the tender age of 11.

Her singing recalls the classic vibrato free style and slightly nasal quality of Joao Gilberto’s signature delivery, but she has a much warmer timbre.

A more contemporary vibe is in store with Italian American singer Gabrielle Cavassa, who was the 2021 co-winner of the prestigious International Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocal Competition.

Cavassa has an intimately conversational delivery, with a penchant for the faintest delayed drawl that betrays the influence of Billie Holiday, although she has a much richer tone than Lady Day. She is also fond of adding her own lyrics for unexpected spins to familiar standards.

Those looking for more contemporary, funky grooves can do no better than Grammy Award-winning Bobby Sparks II, who has toured with everyone from Prince to Natalie Cole. And those into avant-garde and fiery solo improvisation can check out trumpeter Peter Evans, who is playing with his quartet.

More casual encounters with jazz music can be had for free around the arts centre throughout July weekends, with everything from big bands to regional jazz musicians playing at the public spaces.

Check out the Esplanade’s website for more details.

Where: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: July 1 to 31, various times

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

Admission: Free and ticketed

Info: https://str.sg/DEzK

BAGfest (Book And Game Festival) 2026

Play games and check out stalls offering zines, books and other items at BAGfest 2026. PHOTO: ASIAN BOARD GAMES FESTIVAL

Take a break from digital and go analogue at the inaugural BAGfest, organised by Sing Lit Station (SLS) and Singapore games company Origame.

There has always been overlap between readers and fans of tabletop games. Books and games demand of their participants attention, imagination and the ability to parse subtext and/or invent narrative.

As SLS executive director Joshua Ip says: “Reading builds communication and attention in an age of distraction, while tabletop gaming develops analysis and strategic thinking. It is also a celebration of the natural overlap between literary and gaming communities.”

Visitors can expect a range of offerings, from zines and books from independent publishers to contemporary Asian board games to a Dungeons & Dragons performance.

Get interactive with the Read & Play passport, where players who take part in a series of challenges will be rewarded with a limited edition poetry.sg card game created exclusively for BAGFest.

The event is also open to applications from potential exhibitors. Go to SLS’ website for more information.

Where: Multi-purpose Hall, Level 7, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

When: June 27, 10am to June 28, 7pm

MRT: Shenton Way

Admission: Free. Read & Play passport costs $5.13 (online) and $8 (at the door)

Info: https://str.sg/Lhox

Ballet: The Making Of An Etoile

Ballet: The Making Of An Etoile looks at what it takes to become a star at the Paris Opera Ballet. PHOTO: ALLIANCE FRANCAISE

Little girls and ballet fans will love this small but engaging exhibition at the Alliance Francaise.

Packed with artefacts, trivia-[Ϟ]laden captions and video clips, the show centres on what it takes to become an etoile – a star – at the renowned Paris Opera Ballet.

Balletomanes will know the prestigious company as the one that premiered the great classic Romantic ballets La Sylphide and Giselle, created in the mid-19th century.

A series of behind-the-scenes photographs shows the workings of the company, from physical therapy sessions to help dancers recover to rehearsal sessions at the various studios in the building.

The atmosphere of a working company is brought to life with costumes and props borrowed from Singapore Ballet (SB).

This gives ballet fans a chance to look more closely at what makes a performance, as new toe shoes are set next to battered ones and an array of costumes for SB’s productions of Don Quixote and Cinderella are on display.

Also on exhibit are designer Leonard Augustine Choo’s sketches for the costumes.

Those who want to get a taste of Paris Opera Ballet’s productions can register for a free screening of three of the company’s recent productions on June 19.

Opera D’Ete 2026 will show the company dancing George Balanchine’s Who Cares?, Maurice Bejart’s Bolero and Crystal Pite’s The Season’s Canon.

There will be a Zoom Q&A session after the screening with Manon Baranger, a graduate of the Paris Opera Ballet School and a quadrille dancer with the company.

Watch out too for some evocative monochrome prints by Singaporean photographer Tan Ngiap Heng.

Where: Gallery, Alliance Francaise, 1 Sarkies Road

When: Ballet: The Making Of An Etoile, till Aug 15, Tuesday to Friday, 1pm to 7.30pm; Saturday, 9am to 6pm. Opera D’Ete 2026 screening and Zoom Q&A, June 19, 7.30pm

MRT: Newton

Admission: Exhibition, free. Screening, free with registration.

Info: https://str.sg/wBPBY