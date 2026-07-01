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A Living Stage: Stories Of Chinese Opera, a photo exhibition at REMIX 2026, captures Sin Yen Lin Hokkien Opera preparing for a performance.

REMIX 2026

Singaporean Chinese culture is being remixed at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s annual youth festival, which takes place from July 3 to 12.

For lovers of Chinese orchestra music and horror, the theatre show titled ff (July 4 and 5) is where you will get chills from both good music and storytelling. Taking place in a “haunted school co-curricular practice room” , the performance features musicians on the erhu, yangqin, sheng and percussion with Singaporean composer Sulwyn Lok creating the soundscape.

Another theatrical offering is Finding X (July 3 to 5 and 10 to 12), which tells the story of a Singaporean girl wrestling with the weighty expectations of gender, beauty and society.

Photo exhibition A Living Stage: Stories of Chinese Opera ( on till Oct 4) features works by young photographers from Project Obscura that capture Sin Yen Lin Hokkien Opera as the troupe prepares for a performance.

Home-grown milk tea brand Amacha will open a concept bar Botanica Brews (July 3 to 5 and 10 to 12), which allows visitors to customise their own traditional Chinese medicine -inspired herb blend in a cup of roasted milk tea for just $2. The festival also features jam sessions, a street dance competition and other activities.

Where: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard

When: July 3 to 12, various timings

Admission: Free and ticketed, eligible for SG Culture Pass credits

Info: str.sg/Ad8e

Days That Slip Away Untouched

Indonesian artist Uji “Hahan” Handoko Eko Saputro's Verification Devouring Itself: An Anatomy Of The Approved (2025) is on show at Gajah Gallery. PHOTO: GAJAH GALLERY

Yogyakarta-based artist Uji “Hahan” Handoko Eko Saputro’s latest exhibition, Days That Slip Away Untouched, is slated to open at Gajah Gallery Singapore on July 9, after its debut in Gajah Gallery Jakarta in May.

The Indonesian artist is known for his playful appropriation of imagery by modern masters – from the landscapes of Indonesian Romantic painter Raden Saleh to German painter Walter Spies – and remixing them with the aesthetics of popular youth culture.

In this exhibition, Hahan trains his eye on the digital world.

New works like Verification Devouring Itself: An Anatomy Of The Approved (2025) draws from both Balinese wayang and Spanish artist Francisco Goya’s Saturn Devouring His Son – except this multi-headed Balinese Saturn is devouring a shiny smartphone. These hybrid figures are “glitches” in Hahan’s work, a portal through which the viewer can grasp how the modern attention economy has shaped human consciousness.

Where: Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark , 39 Keppel Road

When: July 9 to 26; weekdays, 11am to 7pm; weekends and public holidays, noon to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: gajahgallery.com

Illustration Arts Festival 2026

The 10th-anniversary edition of the Illustration Arts Festival features 260 artists from 16 countries. PHOTO: ILLUSTRATION ARTS FESTIVAL

The 10th-anniversary edition of the Illustration Arts Festival features 260 artists from 16 countries. Expect a range of Asian artists at the booths as the festival partners with the Southeast Asia Illustration Council and the Tokyo Illustrators Society for this milestone edition.

Singapore artists are also at the forefront of the festival. Singapore-based creative studio Tell Your Children is debuting its first interactive mural and photo booth experience.

Creative platform FLABSLAB is launching a limited-edition toy series inspired by graphic novelist Sonny Liew’s The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye. The 5cm -tall figurines come in three colours named by Liew himself – Barisan Blue, O.C. Orange and Youth Wing Yellow.

The festival opens with a performance by singer-musician Jun Hamada.

Limited-edition printed collectors’ cards illustrated by South-east Asian illustrators are also available.

Where: New Art Museum Singapore and Whitestone Gallery, Level 5 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

When: July 3 to 5, 11am to 7pm

Admission: $8 for a single-day festival pass, excluding booking fees

Info: str.sg/qVjd